Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag:Do you see Jason Garrett shaking things up a bit and cutting or reducing the playing

Nov 09, 2010 at 07:56 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?

Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
news

Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?

Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss? 
news

Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?

It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return? 
news

Mailbag: Adding Pass Rushers? Switch to 3-4?

What are your thoughts on switching to a 3-4 to put more if our best players on the field to make up for the absence of Gregory & Lawrence?
news

Mailbag: Replacing DeMarcus Lawrence's Production?

What do the Cowboys do regarding the pass rush for what looks like several weeks now that DeMarcus Lawrence has a foot fracture? 
news

Mailbag: How Much Has Terence Steele Improved?

Terence Steele started 14 games last year and had some tough moments but obviously the Cowboys see potential in him. Do you think he has improved to be ready for this new starting chance at right tackle? 
news

Mailbag: Red Zone Issues? Free-Agent Help? 

What did you guys think were the issues in the red zone against the Bucs (1 of 4) and what's been holding us back there the last few years? 
news

Mailbag: Another RT Option? Malik Hooker Inactive?

We've been absent a playmaker at safety for a long time. It appeared the front office did something about that by signing Malik Hooker. Why is he inactive? 
news

Mailbag: Why The Contract Restructures?

Last week Zeke's contract was "restructured" and now Dak's has been. Alright, can you guys make sense of it for us?
news

Mailbag: Who's More Important, Zack Or L'ael?

With both Zack Martin and La'el Collins in doubt for Thursday, my question is simple. What's more important to this team's success: right tackle or right guard? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprise From Roster Decisions?

In your opinion, what was the biggest surprise from roster cuts and where do you see the Cowboys still needing to add competition/depth?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?

Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league?
Advertising