Cowboys Mailbag:Do you see Jason Garrett shaking things up a bit and cutting or reducing the playing

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?
Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?
Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss?
Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?
It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return?
Mailbag: Adding Pass Rushers? Switch to 3-4?
What are your thoughts on switching to a 3-4 to put more if our best players on the field to make up for the absence of Gregory & Lawrence?
Mailbag: Replacing DeMarcus Lawrence's Production?
What do the Cowboys do regarding the pass rush for what looks like several weeks now that DeMarcus Lawrence has a foot fracture?
Mailbag: How Much Has Terence Steele Improved?
Terence Steele started 14 games last year and had some tough moments but obviously the Cowboys see potential in him. Do you think he has improved to be ready for this new starting chance at right tackle?
Mailbag: Red Zone Issues? Free-Agent Help?
What did you guys think were the issues in the red zone against the Bucs (1 of 4) and what's been holding us back there the last few years?
Mailbag: Another RT Option? Malik Hooker Inactive?
We've been absent a playmaker at safety for a long time. It appeared the front office did something about that by signing Malik Hooker. Why is he inactive?
Mailbag: Why The Contract Restructures?
Last week Zeke's contract was "restructured" and now Dak's has been. Alright, can you guys make sense of it for us?
Mailbag: Who's More Important, Zack Or L'ael?
With both Zack Martin and La'el Collins in doubt for Thursday, my question is simple. What's more important to this team's success: right tackle or right guard?
Mailbag: Biggest Surprise From Roster Decisions?
In your opinion, what was the biggest surprise from roster cuts and where do you see the Cowboys still needing to add competition/depth?