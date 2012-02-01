Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: February 1, 2012

Feb 01, 2012 at 06:49 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Derrick Brazil - Pittsburgh, PA: There's been a lot of what-ifs about the Cowboys going after Mario Williams if he becomes a free agent, but do you think he would even fit with the Cowboys? Can he play in coverage? Or is he a defensive lineman in their 3-4?

Nick: I don't think it'd be a matter of Williams fitting the Cowboys scheme. I'm sure Rob Ryan would make sure the scheme fit both Williams and DeMarcus Ware, if that happened. Yes, I think Williams could fit any scheme, especially since they play more than half the plays in the nickel package, which is a four-man front. Making Williams fit into the scheme seems to be the toughest of the hurdles for the Cowboys to land him.

Rob: First off, I doubt Houston lets him go. He's such a dynamic pass rusher. But you asked the right question: can a 280-pounder like Williams cover? DeMarcus Ware is rushing 90 percent of the time here. In a 3-4, the strong-side linebacker like Anthony Spencer is dropping more. I'm not sure we got a good enough look at Williams as a stand-up guy before his injury to know if he can really do it.

Cody Madison - Tacoma, WA: Do you see the Cowboys utilizing Jesse Holley more in the passing game more often, considering he took advantage of all his opportunities in 2011? Or will he still be fighting for a job?

Nick: Not really, no. I think Holley was a guy who was fortunate last year and it kind of worked out for him on numerous occasions, not just in the games but during the week with injuries to certain players. There were times when it appeared Holley would be released but out of necessity to either receiver and/or special teams, they had to keep him around. Give him this, he does take advantage of his opportunities and with that, I'd keep him around again and let him fight for his job. But I don't think the Cowboys view Holley as a serious candidate to get one of the regular receiver spots.

Rob: As much as I respect Holley for the way he fought his way into the league, I don't see him being that guy, especially if Laurent Robinson is re-signed. He was highly efficient last year, and he is able to make an impact in spurts, but the Cowboys don't ask him to do it every down against the top corners in the league. It's a good question, though, because receiver is yet another position with major depth issues if Robinson leaves.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

news

Mailbag: Should Turpin Get More Offensive Snaps?

Why do you think KaVontae Turpin has not gotten any offensive snaps at wide receiver, as explosive as he can be and coming off the USFL season he had?

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

news

Mailbag: How To Stop Eagles' Running Attack?

The Eagles are a better running team, probably better than the Giants and the Cowboys had issues with the Giants' running game. What do they do different to stop the Eagles?

news

Mailbag: Parsons In The Early MVP Conversation?

Is there a more viable option for MVP than Micah Parsons through these first five weeks? If so, how do you figure?

news

Mailbag: Any News On James Washington?

Is James Washington just going to be lost in the numbers this year with the play of Noah Brown and the younger guys?

news

Mailbag: Will Peters Be Better Matchup vs. Donald?

I know Connor McGovern returned last week vs Washington. But against the Rams this week, do you think the Cowboys will make an extra effort to have Jason Peters ready to help against Donald?

Advertising