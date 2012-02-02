Cowboys Mailbag: February 2, 2012

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

RYAN FERNANDEZ CHALFONT, PA: While I certainly agree that guard is a position of need, isn't center just as big? What's the plan there?

Rob:That's a great question. I think they were encouraged by the way Phil Costa improved as the season wore on. He'll benefit from a full offseason, just like the rest of the offensive linemen. Does that mean he's guaranteed to start next year? Not necessarily. If there's an upgrade out there I think they have to look at it. But I doubt the Cowboys want to simply give up after investing a full season of starts in him.

Josh: Yes, it needs to be better. I think all three interior positions have ample room for improvement, actually. But I doubt we'll see both guard spots and center addressed this offseason – either there's a free agent signing for one of them, or an early draft pick to fill one of the spots. Then there's sort of a gaggle of guys competing for one, maybe two, open jobs, depending on what the Cowboys want to do with Kyle Kosier. I could see Phil Costa starting again, and I think he'll probably be the guy at the start of training camp, at least. But I could also see competition for starting jobs at center and guard from David Arkin, Bill Nagy and Kevin Kowalski.

JOSEPH BLUE MINERAL WELLS, TX: In retrospect, given how the secondary played this year, should Jerry Jones have done more to get Nnamdi Asomugha?

Rob: The obvious answer would be yes, because for his scheme to work, Rob Ryan needs as many corners as possible that can play man coverage and stand on an island. Then again, the Cowboys only went to a certain price because they didn't have as much cap room as Philadelphia. They made some decisions to get out of some bad contracts. The other thing to consider is, how much better did Asomugha make the Eagles' defense? By all accounts, he had a disappointing year. I expect him to play better next year with more time in a new scheme, and there's no doubt the Cowboys need another productive corner to join Mike Jenkins and Orlando Scandrick. But what we learned was the Cowboys' defense wasn't one player away. They need help in the front seven, too.