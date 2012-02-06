Cowboys Mailbag: February 6, 2012

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

David Smith - Hockessin, DE: Since 2007 the Cowboys are 4-7 against New York, and the Giants have won two Super Bowls. What do the Cowboys have to change to start beating the Giants?

Nick: I think it's all about the line of scrimmage. The Giants have dominated the Cowboys with their pass rush and the Cowboys never seem to get to Eli Manning, at least not consistency. That is the biggest problem area in this rivalry. Games are usually won or lost at the line of scrimmage and this series has been no exception.

Josh: They need better protection for Tony Romo to slow down New York's great pass rush, and then on the flip side, if the Cowboys could ever get guys in Eli Manning's face, that would be really convenient. It's about overall pass defense. I think pressuring Manning is the biggest part of that equation, but they've got to be able to cover Hakeem Nicks, Victor Cruz and Mario Manningham as well. That's the long answer. The short answer is everybody has to get better. Everybody.

Bob Reu - El Paso, TX: Since Bill Parcells was up for the Hall of Fame this weekend, all I heard is how he rebuilt the Cowboys. Into what, a loser? His time with Dallas doesn't help his case.

Nick: Couldn't disagree more. First off, I don't know if you heard the term "rebuilt" used very often. To me, that's inaccurate. But he did bring a winning attitude that was missing from this franchise, that won a total of 15 games in three previous seasons. Parcells got here and used Quincy Carter and Troy Hambrick and found a way to win 10 games and make the playoffs. He built a team that Wade Phillips used to go 13-3 in 2007. Parcells turned around every place he went and you have to include his time in Dallas.