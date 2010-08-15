Cowboys Mailbag:Is it a good idea to play Dez Bryant in one or two preseason games, or should the co

Mailbag: Keeping Just 2 QBs & 2 RBs On The Roster?
I would appreciate your thoughts on this idea of building the 53-man roster keeping only two QBs and two RBs?
Mailbag: Battle For The 5th WR Spot?
I've been wondering how Simi Fehoko looked during the OTAs. Can he compete against Noah Brown and contribute on special teams?
Mailbag: Are We Forgetting About Trysten Hill?
I have read a couple articles recently were the writer(s) felt that Trysten Hill could be a surprise cut this year. Why are so many down on him?
Mailbag: Interest in DeCastro? Pollard Punt Returns?
He was such an electric kick returner in college. Is returning punts that much different?
Mailbag: Most Interesting Personality Past & Present
The Cowboys have had a ton of amazing personalities on their teams throughout the years. If you could write two books, one about a current player and one about a former player, who would you pick?
Mailbag: How Many Roles For Micah Parsons?
We have been hearing a lot about Micah Parsons rushing the passer, dropping in coverage, and also playing multiple positions. Thoughts?
Mailbag: The Most Underrated Cowboy Ever?
Who is the most underrated player in Cowboys history?
Mailbag: Grading The 2018 Draft Class?
I'm a firm believer that you can't grade a draft until three years after the fact. So how would you grade the Cowboys 2018 class?
Mailbag: Top-10 Defense? Edge Rusher Option?
Do you see Osa Odighizuwa as candidate for edge rusher with his strength, wrestling background and quick first step?
Mailbag: Surprise Starter? Amari's Status?
Is the ankle injury Amari Cooper is currently suffering from a new injury or is it something he has been dealing with?
Mailbag: Worried About 2022 Cap Space?
Why is no one talking about the $30 million that the Cowboys are showing over the projected cap for 2022? Which players will be most at risk?