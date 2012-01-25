Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: January 25, 2012

Jan 25, 2012 at 06:02 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Philip Dougherty - Springfield, MO: Orlando Scandrick got a big contract, but does that really mean the Cowboys think he can start on the outside, or will he stay in the slot?

Rob: I understand every defense needs at least three quality corners nowadays, but I believe Jerry Jones gave Scandrick $10 million up front to be a starter at some point. Despite what many people seem to think, he has handled the slot position pretty well, so if Terence Newman indeed isn't back there's always a chance they try to sign a veteran corner and create some competition on the outside. The draft is certainly a possibility, too. But right now I think Scandrick and Mike Jenkins are your 2012 starters.

Josh: I would imagine Scandrick opens training camp as the starting left cornerback. That could change sooner or later depending on how early the Cowboys draft a cornerback, and how quickly that guy surpasses Scandrick, if ever. I wouldn't dismiss Scandrick's potential as a starting corner in the NFL, though. The guy really has done a pretty nice job as a slot corner, which is the toughest position in the secondary, and he's only going to be 25 in February. He's still got upside. That's what the Cowboys bet on when they gave him that extension, five years and $27 million. That's really not outrageous money, and after the new TV deal comes through and the cap jumps dramatically, it could wind up being an incredible bargain.

Steve Naclerio - Hartsdale, NY: How many of the Cowboys' needs can be directly attributed to the awful 2009 draft, which was tied in to the just-as-bad Roy Williams trade?

Rob: Look at the linebacker position in particular from that class: the Cowboys spent three of their first four picks on ILB Jason Williams and OLBs Victor Butler and Brandon Williams. Butler is still here and could be in the mix for a starting job if Anthony Spencer leaves via free agency, but the recent selections of Sean Lee and even Bruce Carter are directly tied to missing on Jason Williams. Don't forget those are guys that should have helped Joe DeCamillis on special teams, too. 2009 has certainly impacted the roster's current depth, and referring to the Williams trade, it's simply much harder to have a good draft without a first-round pick.

Josh: I don't know – all of them? If just some modest combination of Jason Williams, Robert Brewster, Brandon Williams, DeAngelo Smith, Mike Hamlin, Mike Mickens and Manny Johnson could've played, the Cowboys could have spent their picks differently over the last couple drafts, and this coming draft, too. The Roy Williams deal put them behind the 8-ball to start that draft. There's no doubt about it, from the bad contracts they dealt out in the 2008 offseason through the 2009 draft, this team made some awful, awful decisions that they're still paying for years later.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Already Looking Ahead To Philly Rematch?

After watching the second half against the Eagles, do you feel we have reason to be optimistic in the December rematch, especially at home with a healthy Dak Prescott? Why or why not?

news

Mailbag: Should Turpin Get More Offensive Snaps?

Why do you think KaVontae Turpin has not gotten any offensive snaps at wide receiver, as explosive as he can be and coming off the USFL season he had?

news

Mailbag: Other Unsung Heroes On Defense?

In addition to Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and others we hear about, who are some other players on this defense giving key contributions to the turnaround?

news

Mailbag: How To Stop Eagles' Running Attack?

The Eagles are a better running team, probably better than the Giants and the Cowboys had issues with the Giants' running game. What do they do different to stop the Eagles?

news

Mailbag: Parsons In The Early MVP Conversation?

Is there a more viable option for MVP than Micah Parsons through these first five weeks? If so, how do you figure?

news

Mailbag: Any News On James Washington?

Is James Washington just going to be lost in the numbers this year with the play of Noah Brown and the younger guys?

news

Mailbag: Will Peters Be Better Matchup vs. Donald?

I know Connor McGovern returned last week vs Washington. But against the Rams this week, do you think the Cowboys will make an extra effort to have Jason Peters ready to help against Donald?

news

Mailbag: Why Did Run Game Stall vs. Washington?

Hard to complain when you're winning, but the running game continues to be ineffective. Any thoughts on why they cannot run? Is it bad blocking?

news

Mailbag: How To Fix Cowboys Run Defense?

While the defense has played well, our opponents have been successful running the ball against our "big nickel" personnel package. Do you see Coach Quinn making any adjustments given how much the Rams and Eagles like to run the ball?

news

Mailbag: What Happens If Tyron Smith Returns?

With Tyler Smith exceeding everyone's expectations at left tackle and Jason Peters/Connor McGovern holding down left guard, what do you do with Tyron Smith if he's able to come back later this year?

Advertising