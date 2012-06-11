 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: June 11, 2012

Jun 11, 2012 at 04:40 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

FRANK BAIR - ROCHETSER, NY:I was just wondering how you guys think Nate Livings is doing so far this offseason, and what are your expectations for him?

Nick: That's hard to tell right now, with absolutely no contact in the OTAs and even the minicamp. Obviously, you can see where the guy lines up, how quick he is, and if he's aware of blitzes – which all seem to be fine. But with those interior players, it comes down to strength, and the ability to move your man off the ball. That's something we won't really be able to see until the preseason games, and maybe a few middle drills in camp. Expectations? I expect Livings to be the starting left guard for this team and to be a very solid player, if not pretty good. If they get another Kyle Kosier out of Livings, it'd be a great move.

Josh: The thing that stands out most is just how big he is, especially as compared to Kyle Kosier, Bill Nagy and those guys that were starting last year. He just looked more athletic and powerful than Montrae Holland or Derrick Dockery. Obviously the Cowboys had a budget for the position, but there were a lot of guards on the market, and he's the one Bill Callahan wanted most. I think he will be better, and more durable, than Kosier would've been going forward, and that's what the move was about.

CLINT BOYTE - LEXINGTON, KY Do you think the Cowboys would consider bringing back Jesse Holley? He showed up every time hewas given the opportunity last year.

Nick:I don't know if they are considering it at the moment. Now, should they be considering it? Yeah, I would think so. Like you said, he made the most of every opportunity. Caught every pass thrown his way, and some of them were rather clutch. I think there is a perception that he is a great special teams player, and that isn't really the case. (Some of his work on the blocked punt against the Jets in the opener). But yes, with 90 players on the roster, I'd bring him back. I think he'd be a good 4th or 5th receiver. If anything else, his work ethic and his story to get here, might rub off on the young guys in a positive way.

Josh: If there is a run on injuries in camp, sure, I could see that happening. But if the Cowboys are committed to giving their young guys a chance in lieu of veterans like the guys we've been asked about all offseason – Plaxico Burress, Ochocinco, et al – then I don't see why Holley would be a huge consideration. The Cowboys evidently feel he's maxed out his potential. There's no shame in that. I think you have to admire what he's done.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Could projected lineup win NFC East?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?

What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
news

Mailbag: Second- and third-year players the key?

I think maybe the more important option is the elevation of play by second- and third-year role players becoming key contributors, starters and even stars. Who are the players on the roster we need to see make this jump? 
news

Mailbag: Why not acquire more draft picks?

The Cowboys pride themselves on being a draft and develop team and have largely done well with this strategy. Given that, why don't they do more to acquire additional draft picks?
news

Mailbag: Have the Cowboys started a rebuild?

Because the Cowboys have yet to extend Dak Prescott, have allowed several old faces to leave and have not been very active in free agency, is it possible we're quietly seeing the start of a major rebuild to get the salary cap in a more manageable place? 
news

Mailbag: Are penalties a part of free agency search?

 I noticed Eric Kendricks had only one penalty last season and just 10 accepted penalties over his nine-year career, which made me wonder, is penalty history playing a larger factor in trying to sign free agents this year? 
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Smith still moving to tackle?

Although Tyler Smith was named second team All-Pro at left guard, with Tyron Smith now gone is the plan still to move him to left tackle?
news

Mailbag: Does every team face same cap issues?

It seems every year the Cowboys face salary cap issues and are forced to make moves and restructure contracts just to bring in some second-tier free agents. But I'm wondering, is this just normal business in the NFL? 
news

Mailbag: Is O-Line priority at center or left tackle?

Whether it be through free agency or the draft, which position on the offensive line do you think should be the Cowboys' priority this offseason as far as making sure they are set and in good hands, center or left tackle? Why? 
news

Mailbag: McCarthy's contract affect free agency?

Does the fact that Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract affect what the Cowboys may or may not do in free agency?
news

Mailbag: What's the biggest Day-1 free agent loss?

In losing Pollard, Biadasz and Armstrong on Monday, what will be the most significant departure? 
news

Mailbag: If Cowboys could keep just 1 UFA? 

It's looking like signing our own players will be a challenge. If you could sign just one free agent to stay in Dallas, who would you pick? 
Advertising