Cowboys Mailbag: May 10, 2012

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

JARED BROWN IRVING, TX: Who do you think has more pressure on them to make an impact this year? Brandon Carr or Morris Claiborne?

Rob: Carr, for sure. Claiborne will start eventually, quite possibly as soon as Week 1. But Carr is the $50 million guy, and based on the size of his contract, he's supposed to be the best player in the secondary. That's a big contract to live up to.

Josh: I tend to think of "pressure" as sort of an invention of fans and the media. I don't know that either player is going to be impacted by the expectations, and there's certainly not going to be any way to prove it one way or the other. If things don't go well, the media spotlight will be bright on both of them.

COREY HAMMERLE ROYERSFORD, PA: What effect will the cornerback improvements have on Gerald Sensabaugh?

Rob:Sensabaugh has been most effective playing closer to the box. Better corners mean he won't have to help in coverage as much. At least the Cowboys hope so. And it could mean he won't be matched up on tight ends as often, especially if the Cowboys take one safety off the field in sub-packages and use a corner there instead.