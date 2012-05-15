 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: May 15, 2012

May 15, 2012 at 07:26 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

STEVE NACLERIO HARTSDALE, NY:I am happy with the upgrades in the secondary, but what have the Cowboys done to rectify what was, in the view of many, the biggest weakness last year - getting pressure on the quarterback?

Nick: They haven't really done anything – not major, anyway. I'm sure you don't call drafting Tyrone Crawford and Kyle Wilber the solution, and I don't think they should be called that. Free agency wasn't very strong at that position, and when it came down to the draft, they went for the best defensive player, which happened to be a cornerback. So ultimately, I think the Cowboys are hoping with fingers crossed that another year in Rob Ryan's scheme, with a full offseason, will be good enough to get that part turned around. And if it doesn't, then at least the secondary is better to make up for it.

Rob: Not much has changed from a personnel standpoint. They believe third-round pick Tyrone Crawford can have an immediate impact as a nickel rusher. Rob Ryan has talked about simplifying some things scheme-wise, which makes sense. Ultimately it comes down to players, though, and DeMarcus Ware (and to some extent, Jay Ratliff) have been the only consistent threats. The team didn't have first-round grades on some of this year's first-round rushers, which is why Anthony Spencer is back. They'd like to add players there, but you can't fix everything in one offseason, and they felt the secondary was the bigger issue. Will that help the front seven by proxy? We'll see.

CHARLIE CASE TEXARKANA, TX: Do you think Phillip Tanner will get regular carries this year?

Nick:Not sure what "regular" means, but no, I don't think he'll be a guy featured in the offense. No, I don't think he'll get even a handful of carries per game. I think Murray is the workhorse and Felix Jones will be the change-of-pace guy. I think Tanner can help his cause by improving on special teams, and if you can get yourself to the game and on the active roster, then anything can happen in relation to injuries. But I'd be surprised if he's better than Jones in training camp and warrants carries. It'd be a good problem to have if he is.

Rob: Not unless DeMarco Murray and/or Felix Jones get hurt again. Think about Tashard Choice – he never topped 100 carries in four seasons here, and his career-high 92 in 2008 came from injuries to Jones and Marion Barber. It's hard to get three running backs involved in the flow of a game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Were the Cowboys 'burnt out'?

In an interview last week, DeMarcus Lawrence said that the Cowboys were "burnt out" and that the team was healthy but "the legs get tired." What's your take? 
news

Mailbag: Should DC job have stayed in-house?

Would going with an in-house choice been better to keep some continuity with the defense? Especially with Mike McCarthy being in the last year of his contract? 
news

Mailbag: How do Cowboys compare to champs?

It's the question we always ask after another Super Bowl champion is crowned. How do the Cowboys compare to the Chiefs? How far away are they from lifting the Lombardi Trophy themselves?
news

Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?

As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan? 
news

Mailbag: Domino effect with Quinn leaving?

With Dan Quinn departing for Washington, what happens now to guys like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell, who Quinn sort of found hybrid positions for?
news

Mailbag: Building to compete with the 49ers?

With the NFC East seemingly in shambles, doesn't it seem like the Cowboys should be building a defense that can compete against a style of offense similar to the 49ers and even the Packers? 
news

Mailbag: Is Cowboys getting a new DC a bad thing?

Well, it's not the popular point of view, but is Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. leaving that bad for this organization?
news

Mailbag: The most deserving award winner?

In your opinion, which nominee is most deserving of winning his respective postseason award? 
news

Mailbag: Eagles' new coordinators a concern?

Are you concerned that Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Vic Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator? Those two certainly add another layer to this rivalry.
news

Mailbag: Is Quinn putting Cowboys in a bind?

Is this waiting game with Dan Quinn putting the Cowboys in any kind of bind, particularly in finding his replacement if he does leave?
news

Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?

The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?

Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
Advertising