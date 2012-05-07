 Skip to main content
Cowboys Mailbag: May 7, 2012

May 07, 2012 at 04:19 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

STEPHEN NICHOLSON TYLER, TX: Your gut feeling . . . Is the third receiver already on the roster?

Rob: I'm going to say yes for a couple of reasons. One, I got the sense from Stephen Jones last week that they'd much rather see one of these young guys step up. Two, they don't have much money to spend on a veteran. Laurent Robinson was cheap, but you can't expect to find another Laurent Robinson for the second September in a row. Maybe they will. We'll see.

Josh: At this moment I would say yes, but that's because I'm buying the Cowboys' hype on Andre Holmes. He has the size, and from what everyone says, the athleticism, to replace Laurent Robinson. Funny thing is, it's sight-unseen. We haven't even watched him practice yet. But they normally don't talk so glowingly about guys that have no chance. If he can't do it, I think the Cowboys would just have a committee based on who is active every week. Still wouldn't be surprised if they brought a veteran to camp, though.

RANDAL DUHON HOUSTON, TX: Do you think the Cowboys would accept an invitation to be on Hard Knocks again anytime soon?

Rob:I don't know the answer to that. My guess would be no. They've done it before (2008) and what followed was one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. They can't blame HBO for that, certainly. But I can't see Jason Garrett welcoming a reality TV show to his training camp.

Josh: Not anytime soon, because Jason Garrett is still in the midst of establishing an all-business culture around this team. Jerry Jones loves to promote the Cowboys, but I don't think he would sign up for Hard Knocks again without the approval of the head coach. I can't imagine Garrett going for it. But hey, at least they've got Veep.

