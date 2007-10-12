Cowboys Mailbag:Mike Bloom, Downey, Calif.

Mailbag: O-Line Moving Backwards? Swing Tackle?
If the Cowboys are unable to sign a couple more offensive linemen in free agency, how big a step back has the line taken?
Mailbag: Why Not Redo Amari's Deal Like Browns?
I see that the Cleveland Browns have restructured Amari Cooper's contract. Is there a reason the Cowboys could not have done the same and retained their receiver trio?
Mailbag: Should CeeDee Return Punts As No. 1 WR?
With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, do we see less or perhaps none of CeeDee Lamb on punt returns due to risk of injury?
Mailbag: Familiar Face At WR? Safety Depth?
I know Jerry likes signing players coming off an injury at a discount price, hoping that they will recover and perform as well as before the injury. With that said, how do you feel about looking at Odell Beckham Jr.?
Mailbag: Why Didn't Cooper Net As Much As Hill?
Why did Amari Cooper not generate the same type of package?
Mailbag: Have The Cowboys Regressed From 2021?
At this point, do you think the team has regressed since last season?
Mailbag: Looking For Anger? Filling Needs?
Why do you think the Cowboys have not re-signed Bryan Anger yet?
Mailbag: Where New WR Fits; Favorite Move So Far
What expectations should we have for new WR James Washington?
Mailbag: Golston's Role? NFC East Closing The Gap?
With defensive end being an immediate need, do you see Chauncey Golston as a possible and significant contributor to filling that need? I
Mailbag: What Next After Randy? Kicker Draft?
Evan McPherson was a stud for Cincinnati last year. Are there any kickers that are worthy of a draft pick this year?
Mailbag: Explaining The Gregory Situation?
I woke up and read that Randy Gregory and the Cowboys are working on closing a deal. By the time I got my computer to listen to your shows, the talk is about losing Randy to Denver.