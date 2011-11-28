Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: November 28, 2011

Nov 28, 2011 at 08:00 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Frank Garland - Austin, TX: Is there any chance the team brings Shaun Chapas up from the practice squad while Tony Fiametta is out? Or, why not?

Nick: I think there is a chance for that. He's a fullback who knows the offense. If they end up putting Fiammetta on IR and freeing up a roster spot, it would make more sense. But clearly, the coaching staff must not have great confidence in him to put him on the squad in the first place and then not use him during these games when a fullback was needed.

Josh: My gut tells me they aren't going to do that until or unless Fiammetta has to go on IR. The reason why not, and the reason he didn't make the team and hasn't been called up yet, is that he isn't all that good. However, they need a fullback to come from somewhere as soon as possible, I think, and if there's so much unknown with Fiammetta, they had better get a guy in to start learning the offense. I really don't understand the hold up.

Michael Palmer - Atlanta, GA: I think Anthony Spencer has been doing well, especially against Miami. Why do so many people give him a hard time?

Nick: Because he plays outside linebacker and so does DeMarcus Ware. And both were first-round picks. And Ware has double-digit sacks and Spencer doesn't and you would think that Spencer would get one-on-one blocking while Ware gets double- and triple-teamed. Hopefully my tongue-and-cheek explanation is expressed on here because I actually agree with you. I think Spencer has played well but there are lofty expectations that go with being a first-round pick. Has he been as productive as we thought? No, probably not. But he's a better run-stopper than people give him credit for and he did play well against the Dolphins, and really the last few weeks, too.

Josh: I agree, he's having a better, more consistent season overall than he has before, though it hasn't quite measured up to that streak of greatness he had at the end of '09. But he won't get credit for just playing well because he isn't doing the things DeMarcus Ware does, which, by the way, nobody else in the league does, either. The Cowboys are probably in a position where they have to get him re-signed. He'll be their top priority this offseason, I think, if something isn't worked out before then.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Not Move Zack Martin To Tackle?

With the injury to Tyron Smith, is it possible the team rolls out this lineup in Week 1: LT Terence Steele, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Connor McGovern, RT Zack Martin?

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Receiver Competition?

With KaVonte Turpin's performance against the Chargers, is there only one slot left open at receiver?

news

Mailbag: Turpin Replacing Pollard On Kickoffs?

Will KaVontae Turpin's breakout game make the Cowboys consider not only naming him the primary punt returner so CeeDee Lamb can focus on offense, but also the kickoff returner instead of Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Connor McGovern's Camp?

How has Connor McGovern looked in practice and the preseason games?

news

Mailbag: Establishing A Run-First Offense?

Do you think the Cowboys will continue to establish a run-first offense into the regular season?

news

Mailbag: Interest in Adding Former Texas Kicker?

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker?

news

Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs

Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions?

news

Mailbag: Breakout Season For Noah Brown?

According to the constant reports of his elevated wide receiver play, he has the potential to step in as the viable WR3 role. But is this showing a mirage?

news

Mailbag: Fixing "Chunk Plays" & Penalties in 2022?

Do you think the "chunk" plays are something that can be addressed, or are they just a byproduct of Dan Quinn's philosophy of defense?

news

Mailbag: Concerns & Standouts From Denver Game?

Besides the penalties, what's one concern and one positive thing you took from the Broncos game?

news

Mailbag: Do Camp Trends Carry Into Season?

Are there any early indicators in training camp that you find translate to which direction a season can go?

news

Mailbag: Concern About Wide Receiver Overblown?

Could we live for a few weeks with our young, inexperienced guys prepared mainly for spread formations and riding the bench?

Advertising