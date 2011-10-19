Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: October 19, 2011

Oct 19, 2011 at 10:06 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

STEVE WATERS TEIGNMOUTH, UK :Why does Dez Bryant disappear in the second half of games? Surely this is a factor in the team not being able to close out games.

Rob:I think earlier in the season it had to do with his thigh; he was clearly less than 100 percent despite starting the game strong. Maybe his conditioning coming off the injury has something to do with it, but Jerry Jones himself stated he has to be more consistent with his route running. As talented as he is, he's still a young player who has missed a lot of football in two years.

Josh:Any number of reasons, including defenses figuring out how they want to play him as the game goes on. I don't know, also, if he has Tony Romo's full trust because there's no way to be sure if he knows where to go on any given play. Great talent, but he's got a long, long way to go.

JOEY SAYSON SANTA MONICA, CA:Dwayne Harris' release is a signal that 2011, much like 2010 and 2009, is on the way to becoming a somewhat failed draft. Why isn't Jerry Jones doing something to revamp the scouting department? It seems to me our scouting department has to shoulder a lot of the blame in this team's ongoing personnel problems.

Rob:I was surprised to see the Cowboys risk putting Harris through waivers, but he was a sixth-round pick rather than a Day One selection. Not always gonna hit there. The recent high picks - Dez Bryant, Sean Lee and Tyron Smith - look like keepers, and the same scouting department has also found some sleeper rookie free agents. But, point taken. The team has missed on several guys in third, fourth and fifth rounds, and you're hoping those picks are cost-friendly special teams players and potentially future starters. Missing those really affects the team's overall depth.

Josh:Well, guys do come and go from the scouting department without anyone noticing. It's made up of about 15 people, most of whom you've never heard of before. They won't be perfect, or even close, probably. But you're right, the Cowboys haven't been as consistent in the draft since the Bill Parcells, Jeff Ireland crew left. There aren't necessarily a lot of great, proven scouts who aren't already under contract for a team, so it can take a while to remake the department, if that's what you were trying to do. Jerry Jones pulls the trigger on these draft picks, but he's not the one breaking down the tape, so I think you're pretty spot on in where you're pointing the blame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Could Will Grier Land Backup QB Job?

I followed Will Grier at West Virginia and thought he was a really good quarterback. What are his strengths and weaknesses and what do you think about his potential as the backup to Dak?

news

Mailbag: Pollard Returning Punts? Next For Micah?

With Tony Pollard on our team and the coaches seeming to have trouble getting him touches on offense, why don't the Cowboys have him doing punt returns with his explosiveness?

news

Mailbag: Diggs' INT Total? Schultz Contract Status?

How would you view Diggs' season this year if his numbers ended up similar to Anthony Brown's from a season ago: maybe a couple more interceptions, but a solid season?

news

Mailbag: Enough Cap Space For Schultz Contract?

What's your gut feeling on Dalton Schultz and the franchise tag before the deadline to reach an agreement on a new contract?

news

Mailbag: WR Optimism? Evaluating Tyler Smith?

Honest impression of Tyler Smith during OTA's so far? His feet, strength, speed, etc. Does he look the part? –

news

Mailbag: Ranking 2005 Class; Surprise Standouts?

From what you have seen and heard, what non-starting player on offense and defense are you most excited to see when the pads come on? Is there someone we need to be prepared for?

news

Mailbag: Adding Reinforcements At Kicker & WR?

After hearing our first-team wide receivers at OTA's last week were, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko, should we look at signing a vet to that room?

news

Mailbag: Surprise Starter? Sacks Vs. TFLs?

I know the Cowboys are high on a few of the UDFA players. Do you see any of them possibly starting this season?

news

Mailbag: Adding Vets In June? Another DROY?

What do you think about Sam Williams' odds to be Defensive Rookie of the Year? Micah Parson did well last year.

news

Mailbag: New IR Rules? Improving At Backup QB?

Let's talk about a quality backup QB since we've had Andy Dalton. Ryan Fitzpatrick is available. If Dak goes down, Ryan can step right in. Better than anyone we have on the roster now.

news

Mailbag: Time To Sign OT Help? 2 Swing Tackles?

Would it be feasible to carry nine offensive lineman on the roster?

news

Mailbag: Early OTAs Standouts? Pro Bowl Idea?

I know it's super early and you guys have only seen one practice, but who or what stood out to you most about the first OTA?

Advertising