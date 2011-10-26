Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: October 26, 2011

Oct 26, 2011 at 10:06 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Jung Yi - Orange, CA: With LeSean McCoy and Michael Vick, the Eagles are the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL and the Cowboys are the No. 1 rushing defense. Can the Cowboys contain them?

Nick: Great question and it'll probably be the difference in the game. I'm starting to think McCoy should be mentioned when talking about the NFL's best backs. He really does it all, and I'm sure Vick's running ability helps provide some room for McCoy, and probably vice versa. I think getting Jason Hatcher back this week will help the Cowboys' run defense. The key to me will be what happens on first down. If the Eagles can keep the down-and-distance manageable and prevent third-and-long situations, they will be much more effective.

Rob: It's a great matchup. Last year they did half the job, limiting Vick to 16 rushing yards. But McCoy rushed for 149, and DeSean Jackson had 210 yards on only four catches. Stopping Vick is important, but I don't think they can get away with loading the box every play. They can't allow Jackson and Jeremy Maclin to gash them downfield.

Paul Colacino - Corona, CA: I don't want to jinx it, but isn't it refreshing to not have to stress over the kicking game? My goodness. Dan Bailey is rolling.

Nick: Yeah, you probably just caused a miss right there! But you're right, it's nice to have some confidence in the kicker. It's what they had in 2007 with Nick Folk, but we saw what happened to him. It's happens to most kickers at some point. But for now, it's been a huge boost for this team.

Rob: You probably did just jinx him. Kidding. Yes, Bailey has done a tremendous job. He's kicking the same way he did at the start of training camp, when the ball popped almost effortlessly off his foot. His mindset is what impresses the coaches most. Big challenge kicking in Philadelphia this week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

