Cowboys Mailbag: September 30, 2011

Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans.

Bobby Mitchell - Selinsgrove, PA : This team is fighting harder than any I've seen since Troy Aikman was under center. They may end up 8-8, but if they fight for every inch, should we give them their due?

Nick: Sounds good. It won't happen though. People expect more than 8-8 so that will just never be acceptable even though it's probably more realistic than anything else.

Rob: To some degree, yes. The word "rebuilding" is an inaccurate description, but they are in transition at key spots like the offensive line. This team believes they're better than 8-8, though, and I don't think a .500 record that would likely miss the playoffs would sit well in that locker room.

John Budnik - Anchorage, AK: One thing I've noticed when reading your articles is the amount of humility a lot of these players are showing. This seems to be a different locker room than in years past. Do you agree with this, and if so, to what do you attribute the change?

Nick: I think they were humbled last year pretty good. When you think you're good enough to win a Super Bowl and go 6-10, it'll change you a little bit. I'm not sure that I've even seen what you're referring to, but if that is the case, I think it has something to do with humble pie.