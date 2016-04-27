Cowboys, Miller Lite To Host Free Draft Day Parties April 28-30

The Dallas Cowboys will host three days of official 2016 NFL Draft Parties presented by Miller Lite at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, April 28th, Friday April 29 and Saturday, April 30. This annual Draft event will provide football fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Alumni, members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy while also enjoying entertainment by The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blues Dancers Presented by Miller Lite and the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blues Drumline.

The events get kicked off on Thursday, April 28 at AT&T Stadium with coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft. Activities include current and alumni player autograph signings and performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Drumline. As a special feature, attendees on Thursday night will also be able to experience the audition finals for the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers presented by Miller Lite. There will be a Kids Zone with games and activities, and fans will also be able to visit the Cowboys Hall of Fame Mobile Museum and take photos with the five Super Bowl trophies. The event features free entry and free parking.

The second day of the NFL Draft will resume on Friday, April 29 rounds two and three of the NFL Draft. This day will include a roundtable hosted by Brad Sham with the 2016 Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick alongside former Cowboys first round picks. The day will also once again include appearances and photo opportunities with The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Rowdy. The event will once again feature free entry and parking.

The NFL Draft wraps up with the third and final day back at AT&T Stadium with the Cowboys Fan Fest on Saturday, April 30. This day's event once again features current and alumni players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Rowdy and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers appearances and signings. There will also be a Kids Zone featuring inflatables, attractions and games, and the Cowboys Hall of Fame Mobile Museum. The event will once again feature free entry and parking.

Guests at all events will hear exclusive Draft insight from the "War Room" and listen to live commentary from 105.3 The Fan.

Admission to all three events is FREE. Fans will be asked to enter the stadium through the Miller Lite West Plaza. Public parking will be in 10 and 11.

Stadium Tours will be running during all Draft Party events. Visit ATTStadium.com for tour information.

The Dallas Cowboys Official NFL Draft Party sponsor is Miller Lite. For more information on the Dallas Cowboys Draft Party visit www.dallascowboys.com/draftday or call the Dallas Cowboys at (972) 556-9900.