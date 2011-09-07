Cowboys Monitoring Their Depth At ILB

Sep 07, 2011 at 11:25 AM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys went light with only three healthy inside linebackers on the 53-man roster: Bradie James, Keith Brooking and Sean Lee. But the team is monitoring their depth and might add another at the position.

Owner/GM Jerry Jones said rookie outside linebacker Alex Albright has taken inside reps in practice. They also could sign an inside linebacker from the practice squad by the weekend, which would require another roster cut. 

They have two inside linebackers on the eight-man practice squad: Isaiah Greenhouse, who moved to fullback temporarily in preseason, and rookie Orie Lemon.

Second-round draft pick Bruce Carter is starting the season on the Non-Football Injury list while he continues rehabbing last December's torn ACL.

Albright, who made the team as a rookie free agent, has already been adjusting to outside linebacker after playing defensive end in college. But in Rob Ryan's system, he said he must know every linebacker spot -- inside and out, literally.

"Just watching guys like Bradie, Keith and Sean, even if you're not playing their position you want to see how they act on the field and what made them so successful," Albright said. "Watching them and trying to mimic what they do is just part of your learning process as a player."

