Cowboys' O-Linemen Honored To Be Pro Bowlers, But Also Focused On Detroit

Dec 21, 2016 at 10:02 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' offensive line takes pride in working together as a unit, all five on each snap of each series.

So it's always rewarding for at least part of the group to be recognized as Pro Bowlers on Tuesday: left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin.

"I think it's an awesome kind of realization of what our group is," Frederick said. "And our group is just that - it's a group. It's not individual. I think there's an argument to made that a couple other guys could have at least gotten some looks, if not been selected in our group. When you have that, I think it's a great feeling to know that our work together has been noticed."

This is Smith's fourth career and consecutive Pro Bowl selection, and for the third year in a row he's honored alongside three-time selections Frederick and Martin.

This year they're joined by two first-time Pro Bowlers, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott – the first rookie duo in Cowboys history to be selected in the same season.

Both players have consistently thanked the offensive line for creating running lanes and time in the pocket. As a group, the offense ranks fifth in total offense (389.8 yards per game) and tied for fourth in scoring (26.1 points per game).

"They proved themselves throughout the whole year," Smith said. "All of us as a group, we're extremely proud of them. Going to continue working."

The recognition is nice, but Frederick said the Cowboys (12-2) still have plenty to play for. Two regular-season games remain, first on Monday night against the Detroit Lions, and eventually the playoffs.

"It means a lot to have that selection, but right now our focus is on Detroit and what we have left in our season," Frederick said.

