Cowboys Officially Release WR James Washington

With one game to still to play in the regular season, the Cowboys are still working on roster management heading into the playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys decided to release veteran wide receiver James Washington, who played in just two games this season.

Washington, who signed a 1-year deal back in March as a veteran who could at least provide a short-term fix after the team traded Amari Cooper, never materialized this season, thanks mostly to untimely injuries.

Washington was injured during the offseason practices, spending most of the summer in a walking boot. Then on the first day of training camp practice, he suffered a foot injury that required surgery and landed him on IR. Washington didn't play his first game until Dec. 11 against the Texans, and was targeted once with a dropped pass.

He did play some on special teams, but once the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton, it was apparent Washington's services wouldn't be needed moving forward.

The Cowboys liked Washington coming out of Oklahoma State back in 2018, coveting the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's best receiver. Washington ended up being drafted by the Steelers in the second round and played four seasons in Pittsburgh before being an unrestricted free agent this past spring.