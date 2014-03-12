Cowboys Officially Sign Former Texans DT Terrell McClain





IRVING, Texas – Last year, the Cowboys picked up a former standout at South Florida who had yet to blossom as an NFL player. But by the end of the season, George Selvie was one of the team's most consistent and productive players.

Now, the Cowboys are trying their luck again with a similar scenario.

The Cowboys have signed their first free agent of the offseason, picking up defensive tackle Terrell McClain, who played in all 16 last year for the Texans.

Listed 6-2, 300, McClain played the nose tackle last year in Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme but is a likely fit for the 1-technique.

He could've been a restricted free agent but the Texans opted not to issue him a tender, making him unrestricted.

In 16 games last year as a backup player, McClain was credited with just 10 tackles.

The Cowboys used Nick Hayden as a starter at the 1-spot last year but had little depth behind him, rotating a slew of players the club signed off the street.

A third-round pick (65th overall) of the Panthers in 2011, McClain started 12 games as a rookie, with 19 tackles and one sack. He played four games in 2012 with the Panthers, before he signed with the Patriots for a week and then Houston.