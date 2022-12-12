#HOUvsDAL

Cowboys Officially Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are getting the big-name, veteran wide receiver after all. It's just not the one we initially thought.

But the Cowboys have signed 10-year veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton in a move that could bolster their receiving corps for the rest of the season and perhaps into the playoffs.

Of course, this move comes on the heels for a month-long speculation and/or recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr., who visited the team last Monday. It doesn't appear as if Beckham Jr. can be ready to play for the regular season because of an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was emphatic in saying the team has not moved on in its courtship of Beckham, who doesn't seem to be out of the picture either.

However, that doesn't mean they aren't looking at other options.

Hilton is a free-agent, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Colts, but has been out of the league this year.

A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), Hilton has been a dynamic receiver when healthy. He's had five 1,000-yard seasons including an NFL-best 1,148 yards in 2016 for the Colts. His 9,691 career receiving yards ranks third in Colts history behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

But Hilton's numbers have decreased in the last few years, including last season when he caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. However, with those scores, Hilton became one of 15 NFL players in the Super Bowl era to have at least 3 TD catches in the first 10 seasons of his career.

Hilton will join a Cowboys receiving group that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who have both played well in the last month despite the Beckham Jr. speculation. The Cowboys also have veteran James Washington and Noah Brown, who had two clutch catches to help the Cowboys beat the Texans on Sunday.

