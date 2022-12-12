Cowboys Officially Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

On Sunday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was emphatic in saying the team has not moved on in its courtship of Beckham, who doesn't seem to be out of the picture either.

However, that doesn't mean they aren't looking at other options.

Hilton is a free-agent, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Colts, but has been out of the league this year.

A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), Hilton has been a dynamic receiver when healthy. He's had five 1,000-yard seasons including an NFL-best 1,148 yards in 2016 for the Colts. His 9,691 career receiving yards ranks third in Colts history behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

But Hilton's numbers have decreased in the last few years, including last season when he caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. However, with those scores, Hilton became one of 15 NFL players in the Super Bowl era to have at least 3 TD catches in the first 10 seasons of his career.