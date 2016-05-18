Cowboys' OL Confident It Can Live Up To The Standard It Sets For Itself

IRVING, Texas– For roughly a month, the Cowboys' vaunted offensive line has been the topic of nearly-endless conversation.

After all, the organization's decision to draft Ezekiel Elliott hinged heavily on the talented blockers paving the way for him. As the common logic goes: running behind this offensive line, there's no limit to what Elliott and the Dallas offense can achieve.

It's a lofty ambition – particularly for an offensive line that prefers to be seen and not heard. But speaking together at Tuesday's Reliant Home Run Derby, the Cowboys' Pro Bowl linemen insisted it's business as usual.

"For us, there's no pressure because everything that we do has to live up to our standard in our room," Frederick said. "So, everything that we do is geared to making sure that we're the best individually that we possibly can be and then collectively as a group the best that we can be."

There's no denying the talent in offensive line coach Frank Pollack's meeting room, be it two-time Pro Bowlers Frederick and Zack Martin or three-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith. That doesn't even include a nine-year veteran in Doug Free, or one of the game's most promising young talents in La'el Collins.

Given that fact, there's plenty of mention of the "standard" – as Frederick noted. With the amount of resources committed to the offensive line, and the level to which it has played in the past two seasons, that standard isn't something its members take lightly.

"The standard for us is going to be the hardest working group on our team," Smith said. "Just try to go about things to right way and do the best that we can."

The expectations will be big, and it'll be apparent how well the unit is meeting them this year. In addition to opening holes for Elliott, the offensive line will be tasked with helping to protect Tony Romo, who is returning from a four-game, injury-plagued campaign in 2015.

Regardless of individual success – Smith, Frederick and Martin all reached the Pro Bowl in 2015 – there's no denying the disappointments of last fall. To that end, Martin said the offensive line didn't measure up in its last time out.