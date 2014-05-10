Cowboys Open Fourth Round With Iowa LB Hitchens

May 10, 2014 at 03:24 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas - The Cowboys got back into the drafting swing of things Saturday with a fourth-round pick.

Once again, the Cowboys addressed the defensive side of the ball, taking Iowa linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

In 2013, Hitchens (6-0, 240) was the Hawkeyes' team MVP and lead the team with 112 tackles and 13.5 for loss with two sacks.  

Hitchens, a second-team All-Big 10 pick in 2013, ran a 4.74 at the scouting combine in February.

The Cowboys nearly went with an outside linebacker with the 16th pick with their eyes on Ohio State's Ryan Shazier, who went one spot ahead to Pittsburgh, forcing them to take Notre Dame guard Zack Martin.

Hitchens is the second defensive player taken by the Cowboys, who traded up in the second round Friday night for Boise State defensive end Demarcus Lawrence at No. 34 overall. The trade forfeited their third-round pick.

At linebacker, the Cowboys have a lot of question marks, from Sean Lee's injury history, Bruce Carter's inconsistent play, and the unknown about Kyle Wilber and DeVonte Holloman switching positions.

Hitchens becomes the first Iowa player drafted by the Cowboys in 30 years. Ironically enough, in 1984 the Cowboys went with Hawkeye players in consecutive rounds, taking running back Norm Granger and guard Joe Levelis in the fifth and sixth rounds.

