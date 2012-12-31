Cowboys' Opponents For 2013 Finalized; Hosting Top QBs

While the NFL schedule won't be released officially until early April, the Cowboys at least know all 16 opponents for the 2013 season.

That was finalized after Sunday's season-finale loss to the Redskins, which dropped the Cowboys to 8-8 and a third-place finish in the NFC East. That slotted the Cowboys to play at New Orleans and at home against St. Louis – two other third-place teams in the NFC South and NFC West.

The Cowboys will play all NFC North teams next year, meaning trips to Detroit and Chicago, with home games against Green Bay and Minnesota.

The Cowboys will also play the AFC West, with games at home against Denver and Oakland, traveling to San Diego and Kansas City.

It should be a good year to see opposing quarterbacks at Cowboys Stadium, with Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Sam Bradford coming to town, along with the NFC East rivals Robert Griffin III and Eli Manning.

Home opponents:

NY Giants

Philadelphia

Washington

Green Bay

Minnesota

St. Louis

Denver

Oakland

Road opponents: