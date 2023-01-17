Cowboys Optimistic About Peters, Kearse Injury

Jason Peters and Jayron Kearse both helped lift the Cowboys to the second round of the NFL playoffs, and the team provided some early updates on their status for the NFC Divisional Round
FRISCO, TX — It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for the Dallas Cowboys, having finally defeated Tom Brady and doing it in convincing fashion to punch their ticket to the next round of the NFL playoffs, but they didn't escape the battle completely intact.
They'll continue to evaluate both Jason Peters and Jayron Kearse, both having exited the matchup at some point with injury and not returning.
Peters departed with a hip injury in the third quarter while Kearse followed not long after with a left knee issue, but the latter told media in the locker room following the game that there should be no concerns on his availability for the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.
"It's feeling alright — I'll be good," Kearse said. "I'll be alright."
Time will tell if that holds true, but his presence on the field is paramount against George Kittle and Co. — one game after Kearse intercepted Brady in the end zone and nearly had a second INT later in the game. It's uncertain how the Cowboys will manage the veteran on a short week after seeing him helped off of the field in Tampa, but expect them to take a conservative approach.
For Peters, who started the contest against the Bucs at left tackle and played well prior to suffering injury, a potential absence could force the Cowboys to abandon their jumbo package that features left guard Connor McGovern as fullback and place him back at his base position, then moving rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith back over to left tackle.
That determination has not been made yet, with owner and general manager Jerry Jones voicing some optimism about the status of the future Hall of Famer.
"We got a little hope that it might be as serious on Peters," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday morning. "But it's important to realize that he's not sitting here in his rookie year. So, he's got to come back from this."
Peters has spent time at three different positions in his first year with the Cowboys — left guard, right tackle and left tackle — and has been a big reason they've weathered the storm of injuries across that front.
Now, he's dealing with another of his own.