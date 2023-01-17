#DALvsTB

Presented by

Prescott Was Lights-Out in Win over Brady, Bucs

Jan 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Prescott-Was-Lights-Out-in-Win-over-Brady,-Bucs-hero
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

Dak Prescott needed to have the game of his life if the Cowboys were to hand Tom Brady his first-ever loss against the franchise, and that's exactly what happened in the wild card battle

TAMPA, FLA — Yet again, the Dallas Cowboys have proven they know how to be resilient after being punched in the mouth but, more importantly, when it matters most. Their embarrassing showing against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 was answered by a 31-14 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that wasn't nearly as close as the final score implies.

And it was in large part because Dak Prescott played like a man possessed in trying to exorcise the demon of Brady and his doubters alike.

Prescott finished the game as the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for 300 or more yards and at least four touchdowns in a postseason game — a gargantuan feat when you consider the names involved: Don Meredith, Roger Staubach, Tony Romo and Troy Aikman — en route to punching the Cowboys ticket to the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

"[In Washington], I got away from how I play this game — I got greedy," Prescott admitted following the victory over the Brady bunch. "I tried to force some throws, take the big ones, and that's not who I've been in my career. I [usually] take what they give me, waiting on the big shot, and [Washington] was uncharacteristic. So it was a way for me to just dial back in, but I wiped that clean because I knew what this game meant."

Prescott tossed in 24 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown for good measure, in what was one of the best/most complete games he's ever put on film, throwing zero interceptions as well, and converting on both of the Cowboys fourth-down conversions (in a big way, too).

Did he know he'd have this type of an outing after what happened in Washington?

"In a sense, yea," said the two-time Pro Bowler after earning the second playoff win of his NFL career. "I knew by watching tape that this team was gonna be able to create matchups and what we'd be able to do."

Many of Prescott's throws were still high-risk, high-reward, but they were timely, thrown with exceptional anticipation and he was often rewarded by his receivers with sure-handed catches that either moved the chains or resulted in one of his four passing touchdowns.

In short, the Cowboys offense was firing on all cylinders after a slow start in the first two offensive series — a combination of stellar play from Prescott, his offensive weapons and the play-calling of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Up next comes a stout defensive test in the 49ers, and the Cowboys can only truly enjoy what happened in Tampa until their flight lands in Dallas on early Tuesday morning; having to prepare on a short week for the divisional round.

"You gotta start fast," said Prescott. "Knowing the defense they have, the offense they have, they're on fire. The longest win streak in the league. It's important for us to start fast and get on top of them. I know the pass rush they have but I'm confident in the group that we have, and what we're capable of doing."

And, with that, they'll have a chance to shock the world again in six days.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Forgetful Cowboys Finally Right the Ship

The Cowboys had no problem being forgetful in their dominating victory over the Buccaneers.

news

Hats Off To This Offensive Line Shuffling Along

What a difference a week makes. Make that, eight days.

news

Cowboys Defense Sinks Tom Brady's Ship

Micah Parsons said the postseason is where legends are made, and the Cowboys just embarrassed one on his own field.

news

Updates: Schultz Sets Franchise Playoff Record

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Maher On Missed XPs: 'Time For Me To Do My Part'

Brett Maher's uncharacteristically rough night was overshadowed by the Cowboys dominant performance in their win over the Buccaneers in the wild-card round. With so much potential, Maher knows he has to correct his kicking woes … and fast.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Dak's Run; Missed 2-Pointer

Plays that might get forgotten include Dak Prescott's third-down scramble before halftime and a missed two-point conversion by the Buccaneers.

news

Game Recap: Dak, Defense Dominate in 31-14 Win

A record-breaking performance from quarterback Dak Prescott and a dominating Dallas defense lead to a 31-14 Cowboys victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

news

Big Facts: The Legion of Doomsday?

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Monday's 7:15 CT playoff matchup on ESPN.

news

Keys to Victory: Must Limit Tampa's Big Plays

As great as Tom Brady still is, making him drive the length of the field is not what the Bucs do best. If the Cowboys can keep the big plays to a minimum.

news

Cowboys-Bucs: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys, and in a rematch of Week 1 with the season on the line, Dallas will try to bounce back from a poor showing in Week 18 to exorcise their demon.

news

Catch-Up: Prepping For 'Win Or Go Home'

The entire season has led up to this point for the Cowboys, culminating with a date against the Buccaneers to advance their playoff hopes.

Advertising