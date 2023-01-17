Cowboys Defense Sinks Tom Brady's Ship

Micah Parsons said the postseason is where legends are made, and the Cowboys just embarrassed one on his own field

TAMPA, FLA — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially somewhere in Davy Jones' Locker trying to figure out what comes next for the organization, having seen their ship run full speed into an iceberg that had the Dallas Cowboys logo painted across its face.

It's unknown if it'll be the last song Brady's band plays with him on the violin, but it's a titanic victory for the Cowboys — one sparked by a dominant defensive effort that helped Dak Prescott right the Cowboys ship on offense.

Brady's loss on Monday night was the first-ever against the Cowboys, organizationally speaking, and featured a shutout heading into halftime; and the 31-14 final score is misleading, in and of itself.

Fact is, Brady and his stable of weapons were put in a deep freezer for much of the game, with most of his 351 yards and both of his two touchdowns occurring with the game well out of reach late in the contest.

In all, the future Hall of Famer finished with only 35 completions on an eye-popping 66 attempts and an interception to go along with his pair of touchdowns.