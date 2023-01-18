Foreign Objects to K-Balls; Unique Night For Maher

"Hell yeah … if you ask me. Absolutely," Fassel said on Tuesday when asked directly if Maher would be the kicker. "It's just one of those days. He was distraught, like I am. But I have full confidence that he'll rebound."

To some, the backstory doesn't matter so much regarding kickers. Either it goes in or it doesn't, and in Maher's case it only went through the uprights 20 percent of the time for extra points, which should be automatic.

Fassel gave absolutely no excuses for Maher, stating that "you're supposed to make extra points." But he did share some unique stories the special teams units were dealing with for the first time all season.

For starters, Fassel said a referee took away holder Bryan Anger's spot just before the second extra point attempt, stating rules that prohibit "foreign objects" to be used as a spot on the field. In this case, Anger clipped a piece of painted white grass and placed it down where the spot would go, a procedure that's been done all season long.

But on this night, the refs decided to swipe it away just before the kick, throwing off Anger's location for the spot and perhaps getting into Maher's head after he had already missed one.

"I hadn't seen any memo or discussion about it … I didn't even know about it until our holder came up to tell me what happened. Supposedly, it was emphasized all season but it's never been brought up to me my whole career. It's not an excuse by any means, just very unique to have that happened."

Another odd event that occurred was the fact the Cowboys lost their first two "K" balls and had to use K-3, a ball that is almost out of the box and hadn't been doctored up or worked in as much.

Fassel said all teams get three kicking balls to use in a game but for some reason, the first two went into the stands and were never retrieved, leaving the Cowboys to kick and punt with a newer ball.

Again, Fassel couldn't emphasize enough that these occurrences are not excuses but yet possible distractions for his kicker who clearly had an unusual game, considering he hadn't missed four field goals all season, much less extra points.