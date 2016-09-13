Cowboys Participating In Color-Rush Campaign Again Dec. 1 vs. Vikings

Sep 13, 2016 at 03:53 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys will once again participate in the NFL's Color Rush campaign, donning the all-white uniforms for a Thursday night game later in the season.

The Cowboys will match up against Minnesota's all-purple look for a Dec. 1 game at the Vikings, wearing the same jersey-pants combination they wore for the 2015 Thanksgiving Day game against the Panthers.

The NFL and Nike launched the Color Rush program in 2015 as a way to unify teams and its fans and communities by wearing uniforms that completely drape players from head to toe in one of the team's current or historic colors.

The NFL is taking 100 percent of the proceeds it collects from the sale of Color Rush jerseys and other Color Rush merchandise and donating it to the NFL Foundation, benefiting youth football and other charitable efforts.

Last year, the Cowboys were one of eight teams to kick off the program, but this year, the remaining 24 teams unveiled its Color Rush uniform. Although some of the teams won't be wearing them this season if they colors clash with the opponent's jerseys. In those cases, teams will be wearing an all-white look, similar to what the Cowboys will wear.

Here's a look at the NFL's Color Rush schedule for 2016:

9/15 – Jets at Bills
9/22 – Texans at Patriots
9/29 –  Dolphins at Bengals
10/6 –  Cardinals at 49ers
10/13 –  Broncos at Chargers
10/20 –  Bears at Packers
10/27 –  Jaguars at Titans
11/3 –  Falcons at Buccaneers
11/10 –  Browns at Ravens
11/17 –  Saints at Panthers
12/1 –  Cowboys at Vikings
12/8 –  Raiders at Chiefs
12/15 –  Rams at Seahawks
12/22 –  Giants at Eagles
12/25 – Ravens at Steelers (Special edition of Thursday Night Football)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising