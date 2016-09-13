Cowboys Participating In Color-Rush Campaign Again Dec. 1 vs. Vikings

The Cowboys will once again participate in the NFL's Color Rush campaign, donning the all-white uniforms for a Thursday night game later in the season.

The Cowboys will match up against Minnesota's all-purple look for a Dec. 1 game at the Vikings, wearing the same jersey-pants combination they wore for the 2015 Thanksgiving Day game against the Panthers.

The NFL and Nike launched the Color Rush program in 2015 as a way to unify teams and its fans and communities by wearing uniforms that completely drape players from head to toe in one of the team's current or historic colors.

The NFL is taking 100 percent of the proceeds it collects from the sale of Color Rush jerseys and other Color Rush merchandise and donating it to the NFL Foundation, benefiting youth football and other charitable efforts.

Last year, the Cowboys were one of eight teams to kick off the program, but this year, the remaining 24 teams unveiled its Color Rush uniform. Although some of the teams won't be wearing them this season if they colors clash with the opponent's jerseys. In those cases, teams will be wearing an all-white look, similar to what the Cowboys will wear.

