Cowboys Pass On Manziel, Keep Bolstering O-Line





"It means everything," Martin said. "I couldn't be happier to come down to Dallas and be a part of the great organization, this great storied organization. I'm very excited to come down there and start competing."

Martin, a 52-game starter in college, gives Dallas three first-round picks on the offensive line and adds another youthful piece to a completely revamped part of the team. A part of the team considered a weakness a few years ago is now rebuilt with Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Martin.

Head coach Jason Garrett said the best teams in the league can control the line of scrimmage by building their infrastructure. He believes the Cowboys have done that with their recent first-round picks.

"We had a great start with that by drafting Tyron Smith, added to that last year by drafting Travis Frederick," Garrett said. "We feel like Zack Martin's in the same mold of those kinds of guys. We just think he's a darn good football player. We evaluated him against some of the other guys all across our draft board. He consistently came up as one of the best players in this draft." [embedded_ad]

That doesn't mean the Cowboys refused to listen to offers.

Each team gets 10 minutes to make their selection in the first round, and Jones said the Cowboys spent around eight or nine minutes evaluating offers on the phone.

At first, Jones described them more as "semi-offers." He came back to say there were technically some firm offers, but none the Cowboys were willing to bite on. Eventually, Jones and the Cowboys decided to add to their strong presence on the line with Martin.

He's the third first-round pick the Cowboys have used on an offensive lineman in the past four years, and his ability to play both guard and tackle gives Dallas options now and in the future.He'll begin his career as a guard, according to Garrett.

For Martin to start on the interior, he'll have to beat out one of last year's starters in Mackenzy Bernadeau or Ron Leary. Garrett didn't want to declare whether Martin will begin as a right or left guard, but believes he has the instincts and intellect to play across the line.

Martin, a tackle at Notre Dame, demonstrated his ability to bump inside with ease at the Senior Bowl.