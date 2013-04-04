Cowboys' Preseason Opponents In 2013 Include Four AFC Teams

Apr 04, 2013 at 06:06 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys


IRVING, Texas - The 2013 regular season schedule is still yet to be unveiled, but the Dallas Cowboys now have an idea of what the preseason will hold.

The team announced the opponents and locations for its five preseason games Thursday afternoon, though the dates and times of those games is still to be determined.

The one certainty is that the Cowboys will kick off the preseason Aug. 4 on NBC against the Miami Dolphins in the Hall of Fame Game. The Cowboys will travel to Canton, Ohio, to take on the Dolphins two weeks after the start of training camp - tentatively scheduled to begin July 19 in Oxnard, Calif.

After returning to training camp, the Cowboys face two preseason road games - a trip to play the Oakland Raiders followed by a game against the Arizona Cardinals the following week.

With camp scheduled to break Aug. 17, the Cowboys return to Dallas for a pair of home games against the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by the Houston Texans. The preseason finale is traditionally on the Thursday before the final weekend, which would likely be on Aug. 29.

The regular-season schedule will likely be announced next week. The Cowboys know their 2013 opponents and the locations. The NFL is expected to reveal the entire order of games in the near future.

