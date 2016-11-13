Cowboys Rally Around Dez Bryant In The Wake Of WR's Personal Tragedy

Nov 13, 2016 at 04:22 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

PITTSBURGH – Dez Bryant has long been one of the most emotional members of the Cowboys' roster, but this was something else entirely.

The All-Pro receiver put together his best game of the season Sunday against the Steelers, hauling in six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He did so despite learning just 24 hours beforehand that his father had passed away.

If Bryant's performance was impressive before, that simple revelation took it to another level.

"I thought he was remarkable," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "I don't know how you begin to understand how someone can perform at that level dealing with such an emotional thing in their life."

Bryant faced scrutiny last week when he finished with just one catch for 19 yards in the 35-10 win against Cleveland. It was no such issue this time around, as he managed to match that total on the second play from scrimmage.

It was a day of chunk yardage for Bryant – most of it coming at the expense of Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Artie Burns, as Bryant picked up gains of 16, 14 and 12. Then of course there was the highlight of the night, when Bryant bailed the Cowboys out of a 3rd-and-11 by racing past his coverage for a 50-yard touchdown catch.

"He was the guy that really stood out as much as anybody on our football team to change the game," Garrett said. "He did it again and again and again."

It helped contribute to a remarkable team win – though obviously football results can pale in comparison to personal tragedy. Bryant didn't speak to reporters after the game, but it was easy to see his emotions in the moment when Garrett awarded him with a game ball for his efforts.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/797984938159022081

"He was emotional, and as he should be," said Jason Witten. "Just like a few weeks back, those are the moments you want to bottle up. These are the moments that you want to do for him, you know? As I've said, I don't know that there's anybody in my career that I've been more proud of, to have the relationship that I've had."

Those were the type of glowing comments that came out of the Cowboys' locker room in place of quotes from Bryant himself. None of them were more insightful than those from Dak Prescott – who lost his mother to cancer just days before playing a game during his college career.

"We kind of shared this morning about the things I have been through," Prescott said. "I kind of let him know this game brings you peace and use it that way. Your father, he is watching you. He's got the best seat in the house, and I told him to go out there and honor him today, and Dez did exactly that."

With as much as has been written about this team's staggering chemistry, it was just the latest example of how the Cowboys are winning on the field by winning off the field.

"We're a family. When one of our guys is down, we're going to pick them up," said Ezekiel Elliott.

In a postgame tweet directed at rookie safety Kavon Frazier, Bryant clearly agreed with that sentiment.

https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/797993804875730944

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising