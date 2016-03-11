Cowboys Re-sign Backup Tackle Brown; G/C Bernadeau Leaves For Jaguars

Mar 11, 2016 at 08:00 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys re-signed last year's primary backup tackle Charles Brown on Thursday, but their interior offensive line also lost a key reserve with Mackenzy Bernadeau signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bernadeau, a backup guard the last three seasons, made one start for an injured Ronald Leary in Week 2 last year before La'el Collins became the full-time starter. He also was the only true backup center behind Travis Frederick.

Brown joined the roster the second week of the 2015 regular season as the primary backup to starters Tyron Smith and Doug Free. The five-year veteran previously made 22 starts over a four-year span with the Saints.

Brown is a former second-round pick (2010) and college teammate of Smith's at USC. He appeared in two games with the Giants in 2014 before signing with the Cowboys the following year.

Brown's return provides extra tackle depth alongside Chaz Green, the Cowboys' 2015 third-round pick who was inactive for five games upon his return in December from offseason hip surgery. Green originally was expected to compete for the swing tackle job as a rookie. He also has experience at guard.

But Bernadeau's departure would appear to make center depth another offseason priority for the Cowboys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising