Cowboys Re-sign Backup Tackle Brown; G/C Bernadeau Leaves For Jaguars

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys re-signed last year's primary backup tackle Charles Brown on Thursday, but their interior offensive line also lost a key reserve with Mackenzy Bernadeau signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bernadeau, a backup guard the last three seasons, made one start for an injured Ronald Leary in Week 2 last year before La'el Collins became the full-time starter. He also was the only true backup center behind Travis Frederick.

Brown joined the roster the second week of the 2015 regular season as the primary backup to starters Tyron Smith and Doug Free. The five-year veteran previously made 22 starts over a four-year span with the Saints.

Brown is a former second-round pick (2010) and college teammate of Smith's at USC. He appeared in two games with the Giants in 2014 before signing with the Cowboys the following year.

Brown's return provides extra tackle depth alongside Chaz Green, the Cowboys' 2015 third-round pick who was inactive for five games upon his return in December from offseason hip surgery. Green originally was expected to compete for the swing tackle job as a rookie. He also has experience at guard.