Cowboys Re-Sign Versatile DL Jack Crawford To One-Year Contract

Apr 04, 2016 at 09:30 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – It took roughly a month, but the Cowboys brought back another of their key free agents on Monday afternoon.

The team signed versatile defensive end Jack Crawford to a one-year contract, securing his services for a third-straight season after he was acquired prior to the start of the 2014 campaign. The terms of the deal are currently unavailable.

Crawford has mainly been used as a role player during his time in Dallas. He appeared in just six games and posted two sacks in 2014 – before his season was cut short by injury. In 2015, he appeared in all 16 games with one start, notching four sacks in the process.

Those numbers might not jump off the page, but Crawford's ability to shift between defensive end and defensive tackle made him a valuable piece of the Cowboys' defensive line rotation. On top of that, he's sure to come at a significantly more affordable price than other options on the market.

It didn't look like a guarantee that the four-year veteran would extend his stay with the Cowboys. After a quiet start to the free agency period, Crawford took visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets last week. His decision to re-sign in Dallas gives the Cowboys three free agency additions to their pass rush, along with defensive end Benson Mayowa and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton.

Crawford spent the first two years of his career in Oakland after being drafted in the fifth round by the Raiders in 2012. Originally from London, England, he was a two-time all-conference selection with Penn State. He notched 18 tackles in 19 career games with the Raiders before his release in August 2014.

The decision to re-sign Crawford also further bolsters the Cowboys' stated strategy of re-signing their own free agents. Since the start of free agency on March 9, the Cowboys have brought back nine of their free agents from the 2015 campaign. They re-signed Rolando McClain, Morris Claiborne, Charles Brown, Kyle Wilber and James Hanna at the outset of free agency. In the weeks since they have retained Lance Dunbar and Crawford. They also extended tenders to restricted free agents Ron Leary and Jeff Heath.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots"

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.

news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position?

news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.

news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.

news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason?

news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.

news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more.

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table.

news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

Advertising