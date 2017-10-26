Cowboys Release QB Kellen Moore, Sign TE Blake Jarwin Off Practice Squad

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys on Thursday released backup quarterback Kellen Moore and signed tight end Blake Jarwin from their practice squad.

With two kickers currently on the 53-man roster -- Mike Nugent was signed Tuesday to fill in for injured starter Dan Bailey this week – the Cowboys decided to go lighter at quarterback in order to get Jarwin, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, onto the roster and prevent another team from signing him off the practice squad.

In September the Cowboys released Moore, who is practice-squad eligible, at final cuts and re-signed him to the 53-man roster the following week after placing tight end Rico Gathers on the Reserve/Injured list.

Moore's release this week comes four days after Cooper Rush took over No. 2 quarterback duties behind starter Dak Prescott in last Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers. Rush played the final two drives and completed 1 of 2 passes for 2 yards.

Moore, who entered training camp as the Prescott's primary backup, was inactive against San Francisco. He has not taken an offensive snap in the regular season this year, and he missed all of last season due to a fractured fibula.