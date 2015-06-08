Cowboys Release Rookie RB Days, Add Baylor Standout Lache Seastrunk

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys churned their roster at the running back spot on Monday morning, as they released rookie Synjyn Days and signed Lache Seastrunk.

Days had been with the team for roughly a month, as he signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in May. He filled out the depth chart as the team's fifth running back behind the veteran foursome of Joseph Randle, Darren McFadden, Lance Dunbar and Ryan Williams.

Seastrunk should be a familiar name to many Cowboys fans, as he was a standout running back for Baylor in 2012 and 2013. He racked up 2,189 total yards and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bears.

The Washington Redskins selected Seastrunk in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft at No. 186 overall, but he did not make their final roster at the end of the preseason. He spent two weeks on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before he was ultimately released. He signed to the Titans' practice squad in October, and he stayed with Tennessee up until his release last month.

On top of playing at Baylor, Seastrunk is a native of Temple, Texas – located just two hours south of the Dallas area. The second-year player could have an early opportunity to earn some reps, as both McFadden and Williams have been limited by minor injuries during the last week of OTAs.

The Cowboys begin their third week of OTA practices on Tuesday, followed by their mandatory three-day minicamp next week.