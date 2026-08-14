Rank'em: Top 15 Cowboys contracts for 2026

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George Pickens - $27.2 Million - He will play this year on the franchise tag of $27.2 million since a new deal was not reached before the NFL's July 15 deadline. In playing on the tag, Pickens has a fully-guaranteed deal, but it does rank 19th among NFL receivers. He can get a new deal at the end of the season with the Cowboys, who would have about two months to strike a deal before free agency hits in March of 2027. Also, tagging him again is also an option for the Cowboys at an escalated price of a projected $33 million.