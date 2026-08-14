Rank'em: Top 15 Cowboys contracts for 2026

When the Cowboys recently inked a new contract extension for Quinnen Williams, it not only made him one of the highest defensive players in the NFL, but he's now jumped up the charts among the Cowboys roster as well.
Williams' deal with pay him on average of $35.3 million, putting him second – a distant second – behind Dak Prescott, who still has the NFL's highest average salary at $60 million per season.
Contracts can be evaluated in many ways, but the metric players pay closest attention to is APY (Average Per Year). With that in mind, here's a look at the Cowboys' top 15 salaries as the regular season approaches — a snapshot that, like all things in the NFL, is always subject to change.