Mailbag: Goals for first preseason game?

Nick: Stay healthy. Look organized in and out of the huddle. Be efficient on both sides of the ball. Find ways to succeed in situational football. Put individual players into the right position for them to shine. And after all that, win the game.

To me, those are the goals - in order - that teams should have for the preseason games. Yes, you'd like to win, but only if you're following the rest of the rules.

Again, that's just my set of rules that I came up with. I don't think head coaches really have a preseason rulebook. They just want to know that what they've bee doing all summer and especially the last few weeks of camp, have been to good use. When the world is actually watching, the Cowboys want to showcase the improvements that seem to be apparent, but it's hard to know until you get into a game like this.