Quinnen Williams on family, finances and finishing the job for the Cowboys

The latter wasted zero time making an impact, dominating the Las Vegas Raiders, delivering 1.5 sacks in his Cowboys' debut and helping to launch a three-game win streak in a span of only 10 days.

A few short months later, Williams is a member of Dallas' leadership council, and has been routinely praised for his ability and willingness to also coach up and push his teammates to excel.

It's all owner and general manager Jerry Jones could do to not try a backflip when talking about the decision to secure the four-time Pro Bowler and former third-overall pick to a longterm deal.

"Where Quinnen is, you can't do that but six, seven times under our rules, with the salary cap, so you wanna be very judicious," Jones said. "You have to go to people who are really solid, both physically and talented as a player, but also are really solid people. .. It was every bit a part of our plan.

"The minute we had a chance to trade for him, we traded for him. We knew we had the room in front of us. We knew we had to picks to do it. It was a culmination of what we did last year to get him."

For Williams, inking the deal was about enjoying the moment with his family while also keeping his eyes firmly fixed on the horizon.

"My [family], they mean a lot to me, man," he said. "When I got traded, it was like a whirlwind. My family kind of helped me do everything off the scene, and just helped me focus on football. And, my wife, man — they're my support system and the reason why I wake up every day with the mentality and the leadership I carry myself with, and it's super amazing to have them."