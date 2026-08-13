 Skip to main content
Advertising

Training Camp | 2026

Presented by

Quinnen Williams on family, finances and finishing the job for the Cowboys

Aug 13, 2026 at 06:32 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_13_ Quinnen Williams

OXNARD, Calif. — Quinnen Williams is now signed to the Dallas Cowboys until 2030, his massive three-year contract extension signed and sealed on Wednesday. One day later, the All-Pro defensive tackle was back to business, two days after also dominating in the joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.

And that is clearly the microcosm of Williams' journey and mindset: only hours after agreeing to terms on a monster deal, he was more focused on making sure he used the Rams as a sharpening tool for the season to come.

His focus on helping to build a Super Bowl contender remains resolute, and absolute — admitting a large part of his leadership style is rooted in studying the greats like the late Kobe Bryant.

Job finished? No, Williams doesn't think so.

"It wasn't a big celebration [after agreeing to terms]," Williams said. "I'm a firm believer in, like, I'm so focused on winning. I'm so focused on getting better as an individual and as a unit, and that's kind of my main focus, you know what I'm saying? So, [over] the next five years, I want to win, and I want to win a lot of games.

"And I want to win a championship."

The journey toward that goal truly began for the defensive side of the ball when the Cowboys shipped away a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (by way of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers) and former second-round pick Mazi Smith to acquire Williams at last year's trade deadline.

The latter wasted zero time making an impact, dominating the Las Vegas Raiders, delivering 1.5 sacks in his Cowboys' debut and helping to launch a three-game win streak in a span of only 10 days.

A few short months later, Williams is a member of Dallas' leadership council, and has been routinely praised for his ability and willingness to also coach up and push his teammates to excel.

It's all owner and general manager Jerry Jones could do to not try a backflip when talking about the decision to secure the four-time Pro Bowler and former third-overall pick to a longterm deal.

"Where Quinnen is, you can't do that but six, seven times under our rules, with the salary cap, so you wanna be very judicious," Jones said. "You have to go to people who are really solid, both physically and talented as a player, but also are really solid people. .. It was every bit a part of our plan.

"The minute we had a chance to trade for him, we traded for him. We knew we had the room in front of us. We knew we had to picks to do it. It was a culmination of what we did last year to get him."

For Williams, inking the deal was about enjoying the moment with his family while also keeping his eyes firmly fixed on the horizon.

"My [family], they mean a lot to me, man," he said. "When I got traded, it was like a whirlwind. My family kind of helped me do everything off the scene, and just helped me focus on football. And, my wife, man — they're my support system and the reason why I wake up every day with the mentality and the leadership I carry myself with, and it's super amazing to have them."

And with Williams officially being a critical part of the fabric of what the Cowboys are weaving, the only thing left for him to do is exactly what he set out to do in the first place: help to create a long-awaited sixth Super Bowl tapestry — as early as right now.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons trade, Quinnen Williams' extension & more

On Thursday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones discussed the outcome of the Micah Parsons trade, discussed why Dallas signed Quinnen Williams to a long-term extension and more.

news

Practice Points: Notes from final practice before 1st preseason game

The Cowboys held their tenth training camp practice on Thursday, and the last one before they open the preseason against the Seahawks on Saturday.

news

Christian Parker, Cowboys' defense aces joint test vs. Rams

The point of joint practices is to gauge where the Cowboys are in their training camp process, and the rebuilt defense looks ahead of schedule against the Rams' high-powered offense.

news

Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer recap Rams joint practice: 'It was a battle'

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott discussed Dallas' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, with Schottenheimer saying "it was a battle."

news

Practice Points: Cowboys' defense dominates Rams in joint practice

The first real test of Christian Parker's defense arrived when the Cowboys practiced against the Rams, and it went even better than Dallas hoped it would.

news

Cowboys' D-line coaches ecstatic about Quinnen Williams' extension

Marcus Dixon, Chidera Uzo-Diribe could not be more elated to hear the news of Quinnen Williams' extension — both making it clear that something bigger is driving him, though.

news

Cobie Durant 'overly excited' to face Rams in Tuesday reunion

When the Cowboys head to LA on Tuesday, Cobie Durant will be ready to face his former team and an offense he says mirrors what he sees daily with the Cowboys.

news

'I'm coming back': How P.J. Locke got a second chance at football

In January 2025, P.J. Locke wasn't sure if he'd ever play football again. Twenty months later, he's playing for the team he grew up rooting for thanks to a strong support system, his faith, and belief in himself.

news

DaRon Bland is explosive in training camp, back to form for 2026?

The Pick-Six King battled a foot issue the previous two seasons that cost him, but he looks to finally be past it — his explosiveness and confidence shining in Oxnard.

news

CeeDee Lamb looking to win and 'dominate the year' in seventh season with Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has three entries in his contract to himself in 2026: Win, stay healthy, and "dominate the year."

news

Practice Points: News & notes from energetic Cowboys practice

The Cowboys had an energetic training camp practice on Sunday afternoon, from Dallas' defense getting off to a hot start and the offense striking back with a few highlights of their own.

Advertising