Quinnen Williams on family, finances and finishing the job for the Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — Quinnen Williams is now signed to the Dallas Cowboys until 2030, his massive three-year contract extension signed and sealed on Wednesday. One day later, the All-Pro defensive tackle was back to business, two days after also dominating in the joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.
And that is clearly the microcosm of Williams' journey and mindset: only hours after agreeing to terms on a monster deal, he was more focused on making sure he used the Rams as a sharpening tool for the season to come.
His focus on helping to build a Super Bowl contender remains resolute, and absolute — admitting a large part of his leadership style is rooted in studying the greats like the late Kobe Bryant.
Job finished? No, Williams doesn't think so.
"It wasn't a big celebration [after agreeing to terms]," Williams said. "I'm a firm believer in, like, I'm so focused on winning. I'm so focused on getting better as an individual and as a unit, and that's kind of my main focus, you know what I'm saying? So, [over] the next five years, I want to win, and I want to win a lot of games.
"And I want to win a championship."
The journey toward that goal truly began for the defensive side of the ball when the Cowboys shipped away a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (by way of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers) and former second-round pick Mazi Smith to acquire Williams at last year's trade deadline.
The latter wasted zero time making an impact, dominating the Las Vegas Raiders, delivering 1.5 sacks in his Cowboys' debut and helping to launch a three-game win streak in a span of only 10 days.
A few short months later, Williams is a member of Dallas' leadership council, and has been routinely praised for his ability and willingness to also coach up and push his teammates to excel.
It's all owner and general manager Jerry Jones could do to not try a backflip when talking about the decision to secure the four-time Pro Bowler and former third-overall pick to a longterm deal.
"Where Quinnen is, you can't do that but six, seven times under our rules, with the salary cap, so you wanna be very judicious," Jones said. "You have to go to people who are really solid, both physically and talented as a player, but also are really solid people. .. It was every bit a part of our plan.
"The minute we had a chance to trade for him, we traded for him. We knew we had the room in front of us. We knew we had to picks to do it. It was a culmination of what we did last year to get him."
For Williams, inking the deal was about enjoying the moment with his family while also keeping his eyes firmly fixed on the horizon.
"My [family], they mean a lot to me, man," he said. "When I got traded, it was like a whirlwind. My family kind of helped me do everything off the scene, and just helped me focus on football. And, my wife, man — they're my support system and the reason why I wake up every day with the mentality and the leadership I carry myself with, and it's super amazing to have them."
And with Williams officially being a critical part of the fabric of what the Cowboys are weaving, the only thing left for him to do is exactly what he set out to do in the first place: help to create a long-awaited sixth Super Bowl tapestry — as early as right now.