Cowboys Secondary Coach Henderson Interviews For Browns' Head Coaching Vacancy

Jan 08, 2016 at 07:16 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – Cowboys secondary coach Jerome Henderson interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy on Friday.

Henderson coached the Browns' secondary from 2009-11 and has held the same position in Dallas since 2012. The Cowboys ranked fifth in pass defense this season, allowing 227.2 yards per game.

Henderson is the fourth candidate to interview for Cleveland's vacancy so far.

Head coach Jason Garrett has said he doesn't expect many changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Henderson reportedly is among a few Cowboys assistants who currently have expiring contracts, though.

Henderson played nine NFL seasons at defensive back as a former second-round pick. He has been an NFL assistant for three teams (Jets, Browns and Cowboys) since 2007.

