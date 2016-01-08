Cowboys Secondary Coach Henderson Interviews For Browns' Head Coaching Vacancy

IRVING, Texas – Cowboys secondary coach Jerome Henderson interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching vacancy on Friday.

Henderson coached the Browns' secondary from 2009-11 and has held the same position in Dallas since 2012. The Cowboys ranked fifth in pass defense this season, allowing 227.2 yards per game.

Henderson is the fourth candidate to interview for Cleveland's vacancy so far.

Head coach Jason Garrett has said he doesn't expect many changes to his coaching staff this offseason. Henderson reportedly is among a few Cowboys assistants who currently have expiring contracts, though.