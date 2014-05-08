Cowboys See More Than Just A "Safe Pick" In Martin





"It's been kind of a crazy evening for me -- just sitting here watching the draft with my family and some friends," Frederick said at this time last year.

That's not likely a coincidence, as Martin mirrors Frederick in more than just his draft-viewing preferences. Martin comes to the Cowboys having started a Notre Dame-record 52 games, and he has experience playing all over the offensive line.

"People believe he can play center – a lot of people argue he can play all five spots on the offensive line," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "Initially we'll give him a chance to work inside as an offensive guard and see how he holds up there."

The decision to pick Martin has to make Garrett especially happy, given his desire to draft "the right kind of guy." A versatile four-year starter who skipped the NFL draft to be with his family sounds right up Garrett's alley.

"He just said 'Congratulations, you're the type of guy we want on this team and get ready to go to work,'" Martin said of Garrett. "I'm ready to go down there and start competing."