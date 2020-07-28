Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 11:15 AM

Cowboys Sign Antwaun Woods, Waive Two Players

Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

With training camp on the horizon, the Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Woods has started 25 games at defensive tackle over the last two seasons, including 10 in 2019. He posted 29 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. The Cowboys gave him an exclusive rights free agent tender offer earlier this offseason.

Tuesday, the Cowboys also waived running back Jordan Chunn and defensive tackle Garrett Marino with a non-football injury designation. Chunn has been on the practice squad for most of the last two seasons. Marino was signed in May as an undrafted rookie out of Alabama-Birmingham.

