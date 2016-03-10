Cowboys Sign Former Eagles DL Cedric Thornton To Four-Year Deal

Thornton actually played defensive end in Philadelphia's 3-4 scheme the past three years, but he's expected to shift inside with the Cowboys. At 6-4, 309 pounds, Thornton has the size to play the one-technique, or nose tackle spot, but is versatile enough to play the three-technique, where Crawford has started the last two seasons.

Thornton is used to taking on constant double-teams, standing up as a 3-4 end, but the Cowboys are obviously confident he can make the transition to inside. The four-year veteran has just four sacks to his name, but he amassed a whopping 171 total tackles in three seasons as a starter.

It remains to be seen what this means for incumbent one-technique Nick Hayden, who has started the last two seasons at defensive tackle for the Cowboys. Hayden is currently a free agent, though the Cowboys could potentially bring him back at an affordable price.

There's also been no shortage of speculation that the front office could invest a draft pick in this year's deep pool of defensive tackle talents.