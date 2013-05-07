Cowboys Sign Former Richmond, Southern Cal QB Aaron Corp

IRVING, Texas – Tyron Smith should recognize the Cowboys' latest signing.
Former USC and Richmond quarterback Aaron Corp, who was signed and released by the Bills after going undrafted in 2012, will rejoin his former college teammate Smith after signing with the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Corp signed with the Bills in April 2012 as a rookie free agent and was released the following month. He remained out of football until re-signing with Buffalo in February 2013, before getting cut again last month.
The quarterback began his college career at USC, redshirting his freshman year in 2007 and backing up Mark Sanchez in 2008. He was expected to start in 2009 before breaking his fibula in the fall, leaving the door open for Matt Barkley to take the starting job.
Corp transferred to Richmond in January 2010 and started the first five games that season before a knee injury shut his season down. He started all 11 games for Richmond in 2011, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,682 yards and 17 touchdowns. Corp set an NCAA FCS single-game record for completion percentage against Towson, finding a target on 31-of-34 passes.
The Cowboys could use more young arms behind Tony Romo and Kyle Orton in camp and the preseason. Corp and former Tarleton State quarterback Nick Stephens both add depth to the position. Former Akron quarterback Dalton Williams could also be in the mix after agreeing to a deal as an undrafted rookie free agent.