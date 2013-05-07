Cowboys Sign Former Richmond, Southern Cal QB Aaron Corp





IRVING, Texas – Tyron Smith should recognize the Cowboys' latest signing.

Former USC and Richmond quarterback Aaron Corp, who was signed and released by the Bills after going undrafted in 2012, will rejoin his former college teammate Smith after signing with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Corp signed with the Bills in April 2012 as a rookie free agent and was released the following month. He remained out of football until re-signing with Buffalo in February 2013, before getting cut again last month.

The quarterback began his college career at USC, redshirting his freshman year in 2007 and backing up Mark Sanchez in 2008. He was expected to start in 2009 before breaking his fibula in the fall, leaving the door open for Matt Barkley to take the starting job.