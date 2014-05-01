Cowboys Sign Free Agent Receiver LaRon Byrd





IRVING, Texas – Regardless of what happens in next week's NFL draft, the Cowboys have added a new body to their receiving corps.

The Cowboys confirmed Thursday that they've signed wide receiver LaRon Byrd, a free agent who was released by the Cardinals earlier in April. The move gives the Cowboys eight receivers on the roster right now, along with Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Dwayne Harris, Tim Benford, Lance Lewis and Jamar Newsome.

At 6-4, 220 pounds, Byrd is the largest receiver of the bunch.

Byrd entered the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami but went undrafted. He signed with Arizona and made the active roster, logging one reception for eight yards and two tackles in [embedded_ad] four games. During the Cardinals' 2013 preseason, Byrd suffered a concussion and was placed on the team's reserved/injured list. He was placed on Arizona's injured reserve after clearing waivers.

The Cardinals released Byrd on April 4 after signing two offensive linemen and a defensive tackle.