Cowboys Add O-Line Depth With Chuma Edoga

Mar 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas - Depth on the offensive line is always a luxury. The Cowboys seemingly added to that on Tuesday by acquiring veteran Chuma Edoga to the mix.

Edoga could even be a candidate to compete for the starting spot at left guard to replace Connor McGovern.

A former third-round pick (92nd overall) of the Jets in 2019, Edoga was drafted just two spots behind McGovern. He has played 26 career games with 13 starts, including one last year in his only season with the Falcons. Edoga played left guard in Atlanta before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Edoga (6-3, 308) has some position flex to slide into guard, but he's played mostly tackle in his career, and even at Southern Cal, where he played both left and right tackle.

The Cowboys are starting to add more depth at tackle where they have Tyron Smith, who restructured his contract last week, along with Terence Steele, who is coming off an ACL injury. Tyler Smith played mostly left tackle as a rookie but could always move to guard.

The Cowboys also have Josh Ball and Matt Waletzo in the fold at tackle.

Guard is a spot that doesn't have the same depth, especially after losing Connor McGovern (Bills) in free agency. Zack Martin is still playing at an All-Pro level on the right side, but the Cowboys have just Matt Farniok, who also plays center, as an experienced guard.

