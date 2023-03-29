Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Presented by

Free Agency: Hankins, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Mar 29, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Free-Agency--Hankins,-Cowboys-Agree-To-Terms-hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

Johnathan Hankins becomes the latest signing for the Cowboys in free agency, and he joins a list of other in-house re-signings that keep Dallas' offseason grade hovering around an A+.

FRISCO, Texas — The good times continue to roll for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, having balanced major splashes in free agency — e.g., trading for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks — with securing high-priority in-house free agents such as Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch and Dante Fowler. And, now, you can add Johnathan Hankins to the list.

Hankins and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a new deal that will keep the veteran run-stopper in place to stuff the interior lanes for Dallas' defensive line — another key signing this March.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound building of a man landed in Dallas via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders just ahead of the NFL trade deadline in 2022, and he wasted little time making his presence felt when he stepped on the field for the Cowboys.

In need of a big-body nose tackle that could devour double (and sometimes triple) teams to allow the edge rushers their meal, while also clogging the interior lanes to bolster the run defense, Hankins showed what he could be for the Cowboys defense going forward.

He was exactly what Dallas needed to help upgrade their run defense last season, to say the least.

There was also some pre-existing familiarity in this relationship, considering Hankins is a former second-round pick of the New York Giants who would often tandem with Damon "Snacks" Harrison to make life difficult for the Cowboys offense over the course of his rookie contract — from 2013 through the 2016 season.

He'd head to the Indianapolis Colts thereafter for a one-year stay before joining the Raiders, where the Cowboys sent a draft pick to acquire him.

Having seen what their run defense looks like with and without him, the Cowboys knew what needed to be done when Hankins hit free agency in March and, for the most part, they've already successfully kept their defensive band together for the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

NFL Annual Meetings: Highlights From McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed many topics during his press conference at the annual NFL meetings in Phoenix, ranging from more Dak & Zeke talk to how the offensive line will shake out.

news

Why Cowboys Didn't Offer a New Contract to Zeke?

The Cowboys explained the decision to part ways with running Ezekiel Elliott after his seven seasons with the team.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

What's Next in Free Agency? Kicker Plans & More

Stephen Jones and the Cowboys have had a busy free-agent period so far, but what's next? At the NFL Owner's Meetings in Arizona, Jones spoke about the DT position and what the plan is at kicker.

news

Jerry Addresses 12 Big Topics at Owner's Meetings

Jerry Jones had plenty to say from the NFL Owner's meetings. Here are 12 headline-topics from the Cowboys owner, ranging from Zeke, to free agency and the draft and future moves down the road.

news

Subject to Change; Steele Viewed As Swing Tackle

Cowboys OT Terence Steele is currently rehabbing an ACL injury but when he returns, does he go back to right tackle or perhaps the swing tackle, which Jerry Jones suggested on Monday.

news

Jones: Cowboys, Zeke Reunion Is Not Impossible

There's a very slim chance Ezekiel Elliott could find himself back in a Cowboys uniform in the near future as Jerry Jones refuses to rule out the possibility — at least for now.

news

Gilmore Gets "Prime" Jersey Number For CBs

The number hasn't been available for long, but No. 21 is going to another veteran – one that might cherish it for a different reason.

news

Dak on Cowboys 2023 Changes: 'It's Now or Never'

Dak Prescott has seen a lot of change since joining the Cowboys in 2016, but the latest round truly hits home for him and serves as a reminder that time waits for no man in the NFL.

news

Ronald Jones on Homecoming: 'It Means Everything'

At only 25 years of age, Ronald Jones' football story has already come full circle in signing with the Cowboys this week, and he explained what he plans to do that'll get them over the hump.

news

Tony Pollard Officially Signs Cowboys Franchise Tag

The first-time Pro Bowl running back isn't interested in being anywhere but with the Cowboys in 2023, proving this to be true by signing his franchise tag while contract talks continue.

Advertising