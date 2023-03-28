Why Cowboys Didn't Offer a New Contract to Zeke? 

"When you've got players and we've had them over the years, whether it's Emmitt Smith, whether it's a DeMarcus Ware … these type of players you've got such respect for everything that they've done for your organization," Jones said. "Sometimes, the best thing is to let them get a feel for what the market is. The last thing we want to do is do anything that would be insulting to a player to a great player, like Zeke, who was one of the best players to ever put on cowboys uniform, and he gave us everything he had. Great competitor and wishing nothing but the best if it turns out he didn't return. But we never rule anything out around here. But yeah, there are sensitivities when you get into making offers."