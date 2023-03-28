Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Presented by

Why Cowboys Didn't Offer a New Contract to Zeke? 

Mar 28, 2023 at 05:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Why-Cowboys-Didn’t-Offer-a-New-Contract-to-Zeke-hero
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

PHOENIX — Ezekiel Elliott was officially released by the Cowboys on March 15, just a few minutes after the start of the new-league year.

But his name has resurfaced quite a bit here at the league meetings in Arizona, as Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy have all been interviewed by reporters for the first time since free agency began.

And all three have been complimentary about Zeke, with Jerry Jones even stating that he would not officially take a potential return by Zeke "off the table."

But the Cowboys never made an official offer to Zeke to redo his contract.

Jerry Jones even quipped, "Zeke gave us everything he had and more. And we gave him everything we had and more. So that's the way you'd like to end it."

COO Stephen Jones said the reasoning came down to respect.

"When you've got players and we've had them over the years, whether it's Emmitt Smith, whether it's a DeMarcus Ware … these type of players you've got such respect for everything that they've done for your organization," Jones said. "Sometimes, the best thing is to let them get a feel for what the market is. The last thing we want to do is do anything that would be insulting to a player to a great player, like Zeke, who was one of the best players to ever put on cowboys uniform, and he gave us everything he had. Great competitor and wishing nothing but the best if it turns out he didn't return. But we never rule anything out around here. But yeah, there are sensitivities when you get into making offers."

Currently, Elliott has not signed with another team despite media reports that he's received some interest with other teams.

With the Cowboys, he was set to $16.7 million on the cap in 2023. His release, which was designated as a post-June 1 cut, means the Cowboys will save nearly $11 million this year, although those savings won't hit the cap until June 1.

Elliott is the third-leading rusher in Cowboys history with 8,262 yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. Zeke had a career-low in rushing this past season with 875 yards, although he did have 12 touchdowns, including a 10-game streak in the regular season.

Related Content

news

NFL Annual Meetings: Highlights From McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed many topics during his press conference at the annual NFL meetings in Phoenix, ranging from more Dak & Zeke talk to how the offensive line will shake out.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

What's Next in Free Agency? Kicker Plans & More

Stephen Jones and the Cowboys have had a busy free-agent period so far, but what's next? At the NFL Owner's Meetings in Arizona, Jones spoke about the DT position and what the plan is at kicker.

news

Jerry Addresses 12 Big Topics at Owner's Meetings

Jerry Jones had plenty to say from the NFL Owner's meetings. Here are 12 headline-topics from the Cowboys owner, ranging from Zeke, to free agency and the draft and future moves down the road.

news

Subject to Change; Steele Viewed As Swing Tackle

Cowboys OT Terence Steele is currently rehabbing an ACL injury but when he returns, does he go back to right tackle or perhaps the swing tackle, which Jerry Jones suggested on Monday.

news

Jones: Cowboys, Zeke Reunion Is Not Impossible

There's a very slim chance Ezekiel Elliott could find himself back in a Cowboys uniform in the near future as Jerry Jones refuses to rule out the possibility — at least for now.

news

Gilmore Gets "Prime" Jersey Number For CBs

The number hasn't been available for long, but No. 21 is going to another veteran – one that might cherish it for a different reason.

news

Dak on Cowboys 2023 Changes: 'It's Now or Never'

Dak Prescott has seen a lot of change since joining the Cowboys in 2016, but the latest round truly hits home for him and serves as a reminder that time waits for no man in the NFL.

news

Ronald Jones on Homecoming: 'It Means Everything'

At only 25 years of age, Ronald Jones' football story has already come full circle in signing with the Cowboys this week, and he explained what he plans to do that'll get them over the hump.

news

Tony Pollard Officially Signs Cowboys Franchise Tag

The first-time Pro Bowl running back isn't interested in being anywhere but with the Cowboys in 2023, proving this to be true by signing his franchise tag while contract talks continue.

news

Mick Shots: The Many Faces Of NFL Free Agency

The Cowboys have been as busy as bees in making trades, restructuring contracts and signing free agents. Plus, his picks for the best saves, the biggest losses, the toughest decision and more!

Advertising