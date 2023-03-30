Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Presented by

Where Cowboys See Cooks Being "Exceptional"

Mar 30, 2023 at 05:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Where-Cowboys-See-Cooks-Being-“Exceptional-hero
AP Photo/Logan Bowles

PHOENIX He's had 1,000-yard seasons from Drew Brees and Tom Brady. He went over the same milestone with Deshaun Watson throwing to him. And he's also surpassed 1,000 yards with Davis Mills as his quarterback.

Needless to say, Brandin Cooks can be effective in just about any offense with any quarterback throwing him the ball, whether they're headed to Canton one day or not.

During his nine-year career, Cooks has produced six 1,000-yard seasons and he's just the second player in NFL history to have four of them with four different teams, joining only Brandon Marshall.

So to say Cooks is a scheme-fit seems like an understatement. And to the one now calling the plays in Dallas, head coach Mike McCarthy is excited about the fact Cooks has excelled in different offenses.

"That's a great point. I think it definitely shows his versatility," McCarthy said. "And I think any time you jump from scheme to scheme, I know for me personally, to have the opportunity to coach the last couple of years in a digit system based, that was formed from a digit system, and now being a West Coast offense my whole career, when you learn other systems it just broadens your football education. I think Brandin definitely brings that."

McCarthy is confident Cooks will fit into the offense, but where exactly will he line up? Right now, in late March, they don't have to decide that. But having the versatility to play both inside and outside is an advantage, especially with CeeDee Lamb already on board. Last year, Lamb showed his ability to play multiple spots, which helped him to a career-high 107 receptions.

But if Lamb is going to play in multiple positions, that means the fellow receivers have to do the same, and that's something both Michael Gallup and Cooks have shown the ability to do.

"The versatility of wide receiver play to me, is key," McCarthy said this week when asked about his vision for Cooks. "Because when you can play an individual inside and outside, obviously it gives him more flexibility, more opportunities for him personally, but it makes the other guys around them better. I think you can see that now with CeeDee, his ability to play inside and outside and have that type of versatility."

All that being said, McCarthy said there is a spot where Cooks excels more than others.

"But I think if you're going to line him up, I think his outside vertical routes, I think he's exceptional," McCarthy said. "You can see the production that he's really had in every scheme he's played in, too. We have looked at his route tree, the routes he's primarily been used at, what he's been productive at. We'll pay close attention to that."

Related Content

news

Free Agency: Watkins Agrees to Join Cardinals

The great run of re-signings has come to a bit of a halt for the Cowboys, with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins foregoing a return to Dallas — instead heading to Arizona

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

Free Agency: Hankins, Cowboys Agree To Terms

Johnathan Hankins becomes the latest signing for the Cowboys in free agency, and he joins a list of other in-house re-signings that keep Dallas' offseason grade hovering around an A+.

news

NFL Annual Meetings: Highlights From McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed many topics during his press conference at the annual NFL meetings in Phoenix, ranging from more Dak & Zeke talk to how the offensive line will shake out.

news

Why Cowboys Didn't Offer a New Contract to Zeke?

The Cowboys explained the decision to part ways with running Ezekiel Elliott after his seven seasons with the team.

news

What's Next in Free Agency? Kicker Plans & More

Stephen Jones and the Cowboys have had a busy free-agent period so far, but what's next? At the NFL Owner's Meetings in Arizona, Jones spoke about the DT position and what the plan is at kicker.

news

Jerry Addresses 12 Big Topics at Owner's Meetings

Jerry Jones had plenty to say from the NFL Owner's meetings. Here are 12 headline-topics from the Cowboys owner, ranging from Zeke, to free agency and the draft and future moves down the road.

news

Subject to Change; Steele Viewed As Swing Tackle

Cowboys OT Terence Steele is currently rehabbing an ACL injury but when he returns, does he go back to right tackle or perhaps the swing tackle, which Jerry Jones suggested on Monday.

news

Jones: Cowboys, Zeke Reunion Is Not Impossible

There's a very slim chance Ezekiel Elliott could find himself back in a Cowboys uniform in the near future as Jerry Jones refuses to rule out the possibility — at least for now.

news

Gilmore Gets "Prime" Jersey Number For CBs

The number hasn't been available for long, but No. 21 is going to another veteran – one that might cherish it for a different reason.

news

Dak on Cowboys 2023 Changes: 'It's Now or Never'

Dak Prescott has seen a lot of change since joining the Cowboys in 2016, but the latest round truly hits home for him and serves as a reminder that time waits for no man in the NFL.

Advertising