Cowboys Sign Rookie Defensive End Shaneil Jenkins

Aug 07, 2016 at 09:02 AM

OXNARD, Calif. – Dealing with multiple defensive line injuries, the Cowboys added depth by signing defensive end Shaneil Jenkins on Sunday.

Undrafted in April, Jenkins signed with the Broncos as a rookie free agent. Denver waived him last week.

Jenkins (6-4, 275) was a two-year starter at Division II Shepherd and Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, tallying 23 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

The Cowboys are currently thin on the defensive line with injuries to Tyrone Crawford (back), Benson Mayowa (knee; Active/PUP list), Terrell McClain (toe) and Maliek Collins (foot; Active/PUP list). Cedric Thornton has been sick the last couple of days, and Randy Gregory is on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

-Rob Phillips

